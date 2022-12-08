Allan bound for Roosters as Bulldogs’ roster purge continues

The Bulldogs’ roster cleanup continues, with former State of Origin representative Corey Allan the third player to be released with at least a year left as he seeks an immediate move to the Roosters.
Allan, who played for Queensland in 2020 in Wayne Bennett’s monumental Origin upset, will look to revive his career with the Bulldogs’ crosstown rivals and carve a spot in Trent Robinson’s star-studded back.
Allan joins Josh Jackson (retirement) and Aaron Schoupp (Titans) in terminating his contract early with Belmore, which has undergone a massive transformation under Bulldogs general manager Phil Gould.
Allan, 24, has struggled with injuries in his two years with the Bulldogs since coming from South Sydney, where he replaced Latrell Mitchell at fullback in 2020 and won an unlikely spot in the Maroons squad before the end-of-season Origin triumph that year .
With the Bulldogs poised to accelerate the progress of outside backs Jacob Kiraz, Jeral Skelton, Declan Casey and Paul Alamoti, Allan was deemed surplus to requirements as Gould manages a cap supported by big names Reed Mahoney, Viliame Kikau and Ryan Sutton.
And Allan will imagine his chances of trying to squeeze into the side of the roosters.
Teenage sensation Joseph Suaalii is expected to move closer to the ball in the centers next year, with Paul Momirovski, South Sydney recruit Jaxson Paulo and Allan all options to play on the opposite flank to Daniel Tupou.
Allan was limited to just three games with the Bulldogs this year and 21 in total over two seasons. He was brought to the club under former coach Trent Barrett.