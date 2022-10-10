All you need to know about UFC 280 with two titles fights on Abu Dhabi card

UFC 280 will host two title fights next weekend in a big night of MMA action in the United Arab Emirates.

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev will battle for the lightweight crown, while Aljamain Sterling will defend his bantamweight belt against TJ Dillashaw.

Abu Dhabi is set to host the main event action with Petr Yan vs Sean O’Malley also on the stacked map.

Oliveira vs Makhachev should be a thriller.

‘Do Bronx’ enters the fray in fine form, beating Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 in May.

But he missed weight in that title fight and was stripped of the UFC Lightweight Championship. He will now attempt to reclaim his crown.

Makhachev has a record of 22 wins and one loss and KO’d Bobby Green last time out.

UFC 280: Date And How To Follow

UFC 280 is scheduled for Saturday October 22 and will be held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The prep action kicks off at 3pm for UK fans and the main card kicks off at 7pm. Oliveira vs Makhachev can then be expected around 10:15 PM.

The main card promotion will be pay-per-view in the UK and will be shown on BT Sport Box Office. Full information on their coverage follows.

The prelims can be seen on BT Sport 3 from 5 p.m.

talkSPORT will also have all the build-up and reactions to the event during the fight week.

To tune in to talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the livestream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.

UFC 280: Fight Card

Subject to change

main card

MAIN EVENT: Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev – for vacant UFC Lightweight Championship

Aljamain Sterling (c) vs TJ Dillashaw – for UFC Bantamweight Championship

Petr Yan v Sean O’Malley

Beneil Dariush vs Mateusz Gamrot

Katlyn Chookagian vs Manon Fiorot

Provisional card

Belal Muhammad vs Sean Brady

Makhmud Muradov vs Caio Borralho

Nikita Krylov vs Volkan Uzdemir

Zubaira Tukhugov vs Lucas Almeida

Magomed Mustafaev vs Yamato Nishikawa

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Mohammed Mokaev vs Malcolm Gordon

Armen Petrosyan vs AJ Dobson

Lina Lansberg v Karol Rosa

UFC 280: What was said?

Oliveira: “He will try to get me down not through my legs, but through my hips. He will try to take me down and destroy my legs. He will not die to subdue me, but rather to wear me out.

“But man, like I said, I’m not worried about what Makhachev might bring. I’m worried about what Charles can get there.

“You can be sure it won’t go beyond the first round.

“The team is setting my strategy, I will move forward all the time, as I said.

“I have firepower in my hands. If you look at my latest opponents, that’s what they’re talking about. The firepower in my hands. And you know my jiu-jitsu very well.”