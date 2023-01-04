All US patients should be tested for cannabis before surgery, medical panel says

Every patient in America should be screened for cannabis before surgery, an influential medical panel has recommended.

Doctors are concerned that marijuana may interact with anesthetics and dilute the effect of pain medications after surgery.

As a result, the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine (ASRA). new guidelines issued calling on anesthesiologists to ask patients about their cannabis use – and be willing to delay surgery or change their treatment plan depending on the answer.

The recommendation suggests delaying surgery for at least two hours after the patient last smoked cannabis, because patients who abuse drugs are at a higher risk of heart attacks when given anesthesia.

Marijuana increases people’s heart rate and lowers their blood pressure, a combination that can lead to a lack of supply to the heart muscle.

Doctors would also have to cancel surgeries if cannabis users appear to be ‘high’ because they can’t consent under the guidelines.

It comes amid a wave of cannabis legalization in recent years in the US, with 38 states allowing the drug to be used medically or recreationally. Estimates suggest that one in ten Americans are regular cannabis users.

The new surgery guidelines also urge medical professionals to educate patients about the risk of smoking cannabis after surgery and how it can weaken the effects of painkillers.

There is some evidence that heavy marijuana use desensitizes pain receptors, meaning more opioids are needed, which have significant side effects.

This puts regular marijuana users at risk for opioid use disorders after surgery, the ASRA said.

According to the recommendations, anesthesiologists are urged to screen all patients for cannabis use, asking about product type, dose, frequency of use and whether the drug is smoked or eaten.

The ASRA warns that patients are already asked about illegal drug use prior to surgery, but the drug is legal in most states, so it doesn’t fall into that category.

The group’s recommendations are published in the BMJ journal Regional Anesthesia & Pain Medicine.

They are based on a meta-analysis of existing marijuana and surgery studies, and the experiences of a 13-member working group that included anesthesiologists, chronic pain physicians, and a patient advocate.

Dr. Samer Narouze, the president of the medical association and senior author of the guidelines, told WebMD UPI: ‘Every day you come across a patient in the hospital [operating room] who has smoked cannabis.

‘This is everyday fare. This is now the norm to see patients presenting for surgery who are using cannabis, both medicinally and recreationally.”