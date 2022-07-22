All-time low sale knocks $300 off the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro

The MacBook Air may be the latest hot laptop in the market, but if you want power, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro are superior in every way. And today they are cheaper than ever: Amazon is selling the 14-inch MacBook Pro (1TB) and the 16-inch MacBook Pro (512GB) at $2,199, a saving of $300 each and the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

This sale is on the base model of the 16-inch MacBook Pro and the step-up 14-inch MacBook Pro, so the models are essentially identical except for the screen size (14.2-inch vs 16-2-inch) and storage (1TB) vs 512GB). You get an M1 Pro processor with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, an incredible Liquid Retina XDR display, excellent battery life, fast charging, a range of ports, including HDMI and MagSafe, and a six- loudspeaker sound system with force-cancelling woofers.

You can’t go wrong with either option and we don’t expect to see a bigger discount anytime soon. So head over to Amazon before the price goes up again.