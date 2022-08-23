All the times police stopped to have a dance while on duty 

Advertisement

Police officers faced criticism this weekend for taking part in a performance by the Macarena at a Pride festival, as critics accused them of not taking their work seriously enough.

Locals reacted furiously after multiple posts were posted showing officers on duty having fun on Lincolnshire Police’s social media accounts at the festival, including the video of officers dancing.

Their concerns were reinforced by Susan Hall, chair of the Greater United States Police and Crime Commission London Authority, who told MailOnline: ‘We shouldn’t have had uniformed police doing the Macarena when they should be doing their job.’

But it certainly wasn’t the first time on-duty uniformed officers got involved in the festivities at major events.

In May, five officers were branded ‘disgrace’ for performing a TikTok-esque dance in a high-crime North London suburb.

Footage from a youth engagement community event in Edmonton showed the four PCs and a sergeant gearing up for Run-DMC’s 1983 hip-hop song It’s Like That.

Their routine, which lasted about a minute on stage and involved synchronized movements, was greeted with applause – but others were less impressed.

Mick Neville, a retired Scotland Yard senior detective, told The Sun: ‘It’s a total disgrace. People don’t want the police dancing in the street. Edmonton is an area with a high crime rate. These cops should be on patrol, not Daddy dancing.’

A month earlier, in a booth outside the stadium in Perry Barr, Birmingham, student officer Gorvinder Chima was filmed showing his moves along with the female dancers.

Meanwhile, in 2019, a lip-syncing cop, dressed in rainbow epaulettes and a Hawaiian garland, performed moves from the music video to the Steps hit Scared Of The Dark at Brighton Pride.

And in 2017, PC Daniel Graham made headlines for entertainment carnival goers at the Notting Hill festival showing his moves during his shift.

The dancing cop was even told ‘you must be an undercover raver’ while manning barriers at the carnival.

But in the years that followed, officers were faced with a dance ban so they wouldn’t be distracted and could “better keep a close eye on what’s going on around them.”

A video of Lincolnshire police officers was posted over the weekend showing the officers having fun at the Pride festival

The officers may all be able to stay on time, but many wondered why they were on duty at the festival instead of fighting the real crime

These five police officers were labeled ‘disgrace’ for performing a TikTok-style dance in a north London suburb with a high crime rate

Footage from a community youth engagement event in Edmonton shows the four PCs and a sergeant showing off on Run-DMC’s 1983 hip-hop song It’s Like That

At a stall outside the stadium in Perry Barr, Birmingham, student officer Gorvinder Chima is seen moving next to a group of dancers.

Looks like Mr. Chima is leading the routine as he changes dance steps and the others start to follow