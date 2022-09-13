All the news from Nintendo’s September 2022 Direct
Nintendo just wrapped up its big September 2022 Direct showcase and it was packed with exciting gaming news. The highlight was that we finally got a name and release date for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wilds continuationbut there was a wealth of other great announcements, including a new one fire emblem game and, after years of waiting, the official unveiling of Pikmin 4. While I’m still disappointed that there wasn’t a trailer for the upcoming Mario movie starring Chris Pratt, because of everything announced in the Direct, I know there will be plenty of games to keep me busy until it comes out. .