All The New Movies Coming to Streaming This Week: ‘Halloween Ends,’ ‘Clerks III,’ and More

Do you know what time of year it is? We’ll give you a hint: it has to do with the things that scare us at night. If you haven’t checked the calendar yet, let this list remind you that we’re right in the middle of the scariest month of the year. That means this week’s streaming roundup features one of the most anticipated horror movies of the year, Halloween ends, which the public has been waiting for over a year to finally arrive in all its gory glory. Plus, we’ve got action, revisionist romance, horror comedy, and drama for you to check out. Whatever you’re into, we guarantee there’s something in the house for you to click on.





RELATED: RELATED: 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in October 2022

NECKLACE VIDEO OF THE DAY

Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday

Release Date: Friday, October 14 on VODA sequel to the 2018 action thriller originally brought to life in a comic book, Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday continues where the man himself Mike Fallon (Scott Adkins) faces even more challenges. These include killers coming after him, a mob boss son he must protect, and, most terrifying of all, a relationship with a father figure he must mend. It’s been four years since we last saw Accident Man championing action shenanigans, making it one that fans of the original have been eagerly awaiting and will now finally see.

clerks III

Release Date: Friday, October 14 on VOD

A sequel to a comedy classic that made Kevin Smith a concept, clerks IIIbrings the gang back one last time. We pick up with buddies Dante (Brian O’Halloran) and Randal (Jeff Anderson) who live their lives as they did fifteen years ago when they first bought the Quick Stop. However, after a health scare, they discover a new purpose and plan to make a movie about their lives. It was a film that our resident Smith expert Ross Bonaime called the director’s best in decades, which he would know if he had literally arranged all of his filmography. Is it as good as the two previous entries? No, but there’s still something for Smith fans to appreciate in this final chapter in the enduring Clerks saga.

Halloween ends

Release Date: Friday, October 14 on Peacock

It turns out that evil didn’t actually die in Halloween kills and has now returned for another night of terror. Four years after Michael Myers last destroyed the world, but has since disappeared, it’s all about Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) who is awaiting the return of the masked killer. Directed again by David Gordon Green, this thirteenth film in the franchise will conclude the latest trilogy that began in 2018. Of course Michael has “died” more than a few times before and keeps coming back for more chaos, so who knows how permanent of an ending it really will be. Whatever happens to the future of the franchise, this highlight of the series will see Laurie face off against Michael for what will likely be the last time either of them will come face to face.

Rosaline

Release Date: Friday, October 14 on Hulu

A film that approaches the subject in a more revisionist and modern way, Rosaline tells William ShakespeareRomeo and Juliet’s tragic romance from a different perspective. Based on the 2012 young adult novel When you were mine by means of Rebecca Serleathe titular Rosaline (Kaitlyn Dever) is actually crushing on Romeo (Kyle Allen) in this retelling. Everything seems perfect because she can finally be with the person she loves, unlike a lover arranged for her. What could go wrong? As it turns out, quite a bit. Feed her cousin Juliet (Isabela Merced) that Romeo soon falls completely in love with, using the same rules he had just used on Rosaline. Now an ex of the happily doomed couple, Rosaline will do anything to break the relationship and get Romeo back for herself.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

Release date: Friday, October 14 on Netflix

This next entry is a horror comedy that seems to be a more family-friendly offering for this Halloween season. The Curse of Bridge Hollowrevolves around the teenage Sydney, played by Priah Ferguson from Weird stuff, who discovers a terrifying force lurking beneath an otherwise normal city. If it is released, she will have to work with her father (Marlon Wayans) who largely despise the holiday and all its various traditions. When the skeletons and clowns come to life, it’s up to this one family to keep the city from falling into the clutches of these creatures determined to take everything for themselves.

Stars at 12 noon

Release Date: Friday, October 14 on VOD

Last but certainly not least is the new one Clarie Dennis movie Stars at 12 noon. The second film to be released by the director this year after Both sides of the blade, has been found to be a bit more divisive for those who saw it at festivals. It follows the troubled Trish (Margaret Qualey) which is stranded in present-day Nicaragua. Initially a journalist now struggling to survive, she soon meets the rambunctious but mysterious Daniel (Joe Alwyn) who claims to be in the country on business. The less you know about the movie, the better, except it can be wildly slow at times in a way that quickly reveals the more sinister truths lurking just beneath the surface. Above all, it proves once again that Qualley is a dynamic on-screen presence that can create exciting performances with ease.