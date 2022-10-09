All ‘The Midnight Club’ Stories, Ranked, from Boring to Bone-Chilling

Editor’s Note: The following article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Midnight Club. Created by Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong, The Midnight Club follows a group of terminally ill patients at Brightcliffe, a hospice dedicated to young adults. The series follows the group as they come to terms with their unfair situation and learn how to embrace death as a way to enjoy the little life they have left. One of the main tools these young people use to deal with life’s hardships are horror stories, stories they share in the library when the clock strikes midnight. That’s where the name of the series comes from, as the members of the Midnight Club take turns scaring their friends and sharing horror stories closely related to their personal experiences of death and illness.





Following a quasi-anthology format, each episode of The Midnight Club invites a new Brightcliffe patient to share a horror story. All of these stories help the viewer better understand the patients and are also used to push character arcs forward. So there is no doubt that they are all meaningful in their own way. However, some stories stand out as true horror stories because they’re scary or because they’re completely weird. And now that The Midnight Club is finally available on Netflix, it’s time we ranked all the individual stories in the series, from irrelevant to most chilling.

The Ghost of the Schoolgirl (Natsuki)

Maybe it’s because we only listen to the end of it, but Natsuki’s (Aya Furukawa) story of the schoolgirl ghost is by far the worst story in The Midnight Club. The story follows a young man who tries to go home alone at night, but is tormented by a ghost that always appears on his back. The story introduces Ilonka (Iman Benson) to the Midnight Club, but has little more purpose than that. In any case, the story of the ghost of the schoolgirl starts an interesting discussion about jumping fear, signs of cheap fears in horror, but effective ways to release adrenaline into the bloodstream. It’s also the scene that set Flanagan and his company the Guinness World Record for jamming in the most jump scares in one scene (21!).

The Story of Julia Jayne (Ilonka)

Like the ghost story of Natsuki’s schoolgirl, Ilonka’s first contribution to the Midnight Club is less about exploring the character’s inner universe, but more about presenting the core mystery of the season. By Julia Jayne’s (Larsen Thompson) story is a supernatural sketch, Ilonka wants to test her new friends on their knowledge of Brightcliffe’s history while proving at the same time that she is a good storyteller and well deserving of her place in the club. While Ilonka’s changes in Julia Jayne’s story are interesting, the story is just a retelling of something that will be hammered out throughout the season. In addition, Ilonka can never finish her first horror story, which puts this first story at the bottom of the list.

The Eternal Enemy (Spencer)

“The Eternal Enemy” does too little, too late. This is unfortunate because Spencer (Chris Sumpter) is one of the best characters in The Midnight Club. Spencer’s only horror story goes back to his college days when he met the man who would give him AIDS. But instead of dealing with the damage that was accidentally done to him, Spencer wants to celebrate love and his identity as a gay man. The problem with “The Eternal Enemy” is that the story doesn’t get to the ninth episode until we’re all more interested in solving the series’ central mystery. The fact that this story doesn’t push the story forward also hurts its reception. Finally, “The Eternal Enemy” is the second story of the season that deals with time travel and humans changing their own destinies, which feels a little uninspired right before the season finale.

See you later (Amesh)

amesh (Sauriyan Sapkota) presents “See You Later” after burying his suit at a fake funeral. It turns out that Amesh survives longer than doctors first thought he would, and to celebrate the occasion, the young man shares a touching time travel story in which he saves the entire world. “See You Later” isn’t scary, but it covers some inconvenient topics, such as the human desire to go back in time and change the course of their lives for the better. It also speaks of Amesh’s fantasy to save the world, something he will never do due to his health condition. While “The Eternal Enemy” is a freaky sci-fi story, it’s still not disturbing enough to rank higher on this list.

Give me a kiss (Sandra)

Who would have thought that one of the most entertaining stories of Midnight Mass would come from Sandra (Annarah Cymone)? At the start of the series, Sandra looks like a one-dimensional religious fanatic, one who pushes away anyone who is different from what her faith preaches. But with ‘Give Me a Kiss’, Sandra can show that she is a complex person, just like all her friends. In addition, the story serves as an apology for the way she ignored how her religion harmed homosexuals like Spencer. While it represents one of the major character developments of the entire season, “Gimme a Kiss” is also a perfect tribute to campy noir stories, where detectives are confronted with absurd murders and incredible twists and turns. The fact that the story is presented in black and white and in a square screen format makes “Gimme a Kiss” stand out even more from the rest of the club stories.

Witch (Ilonka)

Since “Witch” is split into two parts, the story becomes a testament to the changes caused by Anya’s (Ruth Coddi) dead. Ilonka narrates the first half of “Witch” when Anya is still alive and the girl considers using her Paragon discoveries to save her boyfriend. Therefore, in “Witch” Ilonka turns into a sorcerer who is able to see the future and, unfortunately, causes the death of her friend. During this first half of the story, Ilonka ponders fate and imagines the deadly consequences of preventing one’s death. The story only ends during the season finale when Ilonka has already accepted that she will die like Anya and that the Paragon magic may not be real. That changes ‘Witch’, as the story turns into a fantasy where Ilonka gives her life away to save Anya. “Witch” hits even harder when Ilonka bursts into tears and can’t finish the story, leaving the rest of the Midnight Club co-author of the beautiful ending.

Road to Nowhere (Natsuki)

It’ll be a while before Natsuki gets another chance to tell a story in The Midnight ClubBut if she does, she’ll blow us away. “Road to Nowhere” has a chilling vibe as we watch a version of Natsuki driving non-stop on a road that never seems to end. Natsuki’s character, Teresa, grabs two hitchhikers along the way, musicians trying to get to their next gig. Freedom Jack (Henry Thomas) is carefree and wild and wants Teresa to keep driving. Poppy Corn (Alex Essoe) tries to convince the girl to stop and think about what she is doing. There is a constant creepiness in Teresa’s journey. The night is dark and the fog keeps her from seeing too far away, and no matter how many times she drives, she still ends up at the same gas station. As it turns out, the story represents Natsuki’s suicide attempt, a twist that isn’t exactly surprising, yet makes “Road to Nowhere” one of the season’s most devastating stories.

The Two Danas (Anya)

Doppelgängers, the devil, the existential fear of losing control of your own body… Anya’s “The Two Danas” raised the bar The Midnight Club anthology very high, and only in the second episode of the show. The story follows a ballerina who makes a deal with the devil to split herself into two bodies. One body would stay at home and remain the perfect daughter, while the other would party like there was no tomorrow. It’s a great concept that is executed flawlessly and helps tell audiences exactly what to expect from the show: creative horror stories that serve a higher purpose by helping the audience get to know the members of the Midnight Club better.

The Evil Heart (Kevin)

Our boy Dusty takes the crown as the king of horror stories The Midnight Club. Told in three captivating parts, The Wicked Heart is simultaneously a gripping serial killer tale and a tragic tale of family curses. In the story, Kevin (Igby Rigney) plays the role of a serial killer who is haunted by the ghosts of his victims. Dusty is a lovable character, capable of committing heinous crimes, but still trapped in the mask he puts on to make everyone think he’s perfect. And while Kevin doesn’t seem to have a killer instinct, he puts other people’s needs ahead of his desires. “The Wicked Heart” is the best story of The Midnight Club because it still serves the bigger plot and allows us to get to know Kevin. Still, this is a haunting tale that works perfectly as a twisted tale of a murderer, spiced up with supernatural outlines.

The Midnight Club is now available on Netflix. Watch the series trailer below: