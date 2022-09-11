All the best from the Ubisoft Forward event

Ubisoft shared a ton of information about the projects, known and never seen before, during the Ubisoft Forward event. Here are the highlights.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Ubisoft showed new gameplay footage from the latest episode in the Mario + Rabbids franchisee. We got a deeper look at the world of Tera Flora, where Mario, Peach, Luigi and their weird Rabbid counterparts team up to take down a corrupt wiggler train. The gameplay trailer emphasizes synergy and teamwork, where combining each character’s unique powers unleashes devastating attacks. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope launches on October 20 on Nintendo Switch.

Skull and Bones

The hatching of Skull and Bones, Ubisoft’s open-world pirate adventure game, is at hand. Ubisoft has shared a few more details about the game, highlighting how you will become the pirate lord of the Indian Ocean. Rigging your ship is the key to maintaining your dominance over the sea. Choose from a wealth of options to customize your ship’s ammunition and armor and tailor its appearance to any playstyle you like. Ubisoft also announced that Skull and Bones would feature cross-play at launch, making it easier for you and your friends to form a clique of pirates to raid the high seas. Skull and Bones launches November 8 on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Stadia and Luna.

Riders Republic

Riders Republic enters its upcoming fourth season with an update with new cosmetics and a new way of shredding. (Do kids still say shred? No? Shame.) BMX bikes join Vans with this latest season—the accessory needed for any serious BMX trick rider.

The Division 2

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 still going strong with Ubisoft announcing it’s committing to a fifth year of development for the post-apocalyptic action RPG. Season 10 and 11 close 2022 with quality of life updates and new gameplay modes. In addition, Ubisoft has announced that The Division Heartlanda free-to-play standalone adventure set in The division universe. In the mobile world of The division, The revival of the division introduced a brand new trailer The division‘s popular Dark Zone areas in the mobile experience.

Rainbow Six Mobile

The division wasn’t the only Tom Clancy universe on display. Ubisoft explored being short Rainbow Six mobile title, announcing on September 12 that a closed beta will begin.

Netflix

Ubisoft took a moment to talk about its Netflix partnership that will bring three Ubisoft titles to mobile exclusively through the streaming platform. To expect the second episode in the Mighty Quest series, and The sequel to brave hearts, in 2023, and a Assassin’s Creed mobile game along with a live-action series. Not a word about if the AssCreed mobile game in question will be Codename Jade or Hexe announced later in the presentation.

Assassin’s Creed

As AssCreed Entering its 15th year of impractical swan diving in hay bales, Ubisoft ended its presentation honoring the history of the company’s flagship title. We have received several new game announcements, as well as news that the final chapter of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla coming soon.