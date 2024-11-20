All that glitters! American pop star Ava Max wears almost half a million dollars worth of jewels by Aussie designer as she takes the plunge in a low-cut gold dress at the 2024 ARIA Awards

American pop star Ava Max was a big attraction at the ARIA Awards in Sydney on Wednesday.

And the singer certainly made an entrance as she walked the red carpet at the annual music event.

The Sweet But Psycho star, 30, wore just under half a million dollars worth of jewelry from Australian jewelers. k’dorincluding several layered diamond cross necklaces.

Ava was styled by creative director Zena K’dor at the House of K’dor flagship boutique in Double Bay.

Her jewelry includes necklaces, two diamond bracelets, a diamond claw ring, and an 80-carat kunzite and diamond ring.

Ava’s incredible glow complemented her tight, sparkling low-cut gold dress that grazed her stunning curves.

The blonde bombshell also sported a wild manicure and wore her platinum hair in messy waves.

Ava came last in Australia last year at Sydney WorldPride to join the line-up for the official Rainbow Republic closing concert.

The Kings & Queens hitmaker joined several local and international artists, including Grammy Award winner Kim Petras, as well as local stars like G Flip and Peach PRC.

‘It’s been three years since I’ve been able to get to Australia, so when the opportunity came to join Rainbow Republic’s closing concert for Sydney WorldPride, I. COULD. NO. RESIST,” Ava said at the time.

He also said he was looking forward to performing songs from his album Diamonds & Dancefloors, which was released in January 2023.

‘Sydney will be the first place I’ll be able to perform a full Diamonds & Dancefloors set, so I can’t wait to be amongst this global explosion of rainbows!’ he added.

The star took to the ARIA stage to perform a medley of her greatest hits.

Ava was also in Australia in 2019.

At the time, he revealed that he avoids writing songs about the party lifestyle and that he hadn’t touched a drop of alcohol in a year.

“Drinking and partying never appealed to me lyrically; they don’t have much meaning behind them,” he told Sydney Confidential.

Her hit song, Sweet but Psycho, sparked controversy for its music video, which features an axe-wielding woman who is obsessed with a man she sees kissing another woman.

The UK’s Zero Suicide Alliance called the video “a package that helps encourage and support stigma” and said it highlighted “negative perceptions about mental health”.

Sweet But Psycho has been streamed over 1.4 billion times worldwide on Spotify and has achieved Double Platinum status for sales in Australia.