All hostile Minecraft mobs ranked strongest to weakest

Minecraft is a survival game at heart. This survival aspect places players against a plethora of different hostile mobs across the game’s different dimensions. However, not all of these hostile mobs are created equally, with some having more health or dealing more damage than others. Here is a list of all of the game’s hostile mobs, ranked from strongest to weakest.

Dragons

The strongest mob in Minecraft is the dragon. Dragons are massive, flying creatures that breathe fire and can destroy most players in just a few hits. They are also immune to nearly all forms of damage, with the exception of arrows and weapons enchanted with Fire Aspect The ender dragon is Minecraft’s original final boss. It drops a gargantuan amount of XP when first killed, enough to gain over 60 levels from level 0. The dragon is a major boss fight and ordeal for new players, but often not too difficult for veteran players, with beds making the fight even easier. The dragon still ranks this high due to how much health it has and how much damage it can potentially deal.

Withers

Withers are undead, floating creatures that shoot explosive skulls at players. They are one of the two mobs in Minecraft that can cause the Wither effect, which is a powerful debuff that decreases health regeneration, deals damage over time, and gives the player a withering visual effect. The Wither is also a boss mob, meaning it has significantly more health than other mobs. The Wither has 300 health, making it one of the hardest mobs to take down in the game.

Withers are powerful, floating undead creatures that shoot explosive skulls at players. They are difficult to kill, due mostly to their high health and damage resistance. However, they are vulnerable to weapons enchanted with the Smite enchantment, which does extra damage to undead mobs.

Endermen

Endermen are tall, lanky mobs that teleport around randomly and pick up blocks to place them elsewhere. They are also immune to nearly all forms of damage except for weapons enchanted with Fire Aspect. Endermen are a dangerous mob due to their ability to teleport and their high health, making them difficult to hit and kill. They can also pick up blocks and place them elsewhere, which can be annoying if they keep moving your blocks around.

Blaze

Blazes are flying mobs that shoot fireballs at players and are immune to fire damage. They are a dangerous mob due to their ability to shoot fireballs and their high health, making them difficult to hit and kill. However, they are vulnerable to water, so using a water bucket or splash potion of water can help take them down.

Witches

Witches are hostile mobs that throw splash potions at players and can turn invisible. They are a dangerous mob due to their ability to turn invisible and their high health, making them difficult to hit and kill. However, they are vulnerable to water, so using a water bucket or splash potion of water can help take them down.

Spider Jockeys (spiders riding skeletons)

Spider jockeys are rare mobs that consist of a spider riding a skeleton. They are dangerous due to the high damage output of both the spider and the skeleton, as well as the fact that they can poison players with their attacks. However, they are vulnerable to water, so using a water bucket or splash potion of water can help take them down.

Skeletons

Skeletons are hostile mobs that shoot arrows at players. They are dangerous due to their ability to shoot arrows and their high health, making them difficult to hit and kill. However, they are vulnerable to water, so using a water bucket or splash potion of water can help take them down.

Zombies

Zombies are hostile mobs that attack players with their fists. They are dangerous due to their high health and the fact that they can infect players with the zombie virus, which turns them into zombies as well. However, they are vulnerable to water, so using a water bucket or splash potion of water can help take them down.

Creepers

Creepers are hostile mobs that explode when they get close to players. They are dangerous due to their ability to explode and their high health, making them difficult to hit and kill. However, they are vulnerable to water, so using a water bucket or splash potion of water can help take them down.

Slimes

Slimes are hostile mobs that attack players with their slimy bodies. They are not very dangerous due to their low health and damage output. However, they can split into smaller slimes when killed, which can be annoying if you’re not careful.

Silverfish

Silverfish are hostile mobs that attack players with their sharp claws. They are not very dangerous due to their low health and damage output. However, they can hide inside blocks, making them difficult to hit and kill.

Magma Cubes

Magma cubes are hostile mobs that attack players with their burning bodies. They are not very dangerous due to their low health and damage output. However, they can split into smaller magma cubes when killed, which can be annoying if you’re not careful.

Guardian (elder guardian)

Guardians are hostile mobs that shoot lasers at players and have a high amount of health. They are dangerous due to their ability to shoot lasers and their high health, making them difficult to hit and kill. However, they are vulnerable to water, so using a water bucket or splash potion of water can help take them down.

Ghasts

Ghasts are flying mobs that shoot fireballs at players and have a high amount of health. They are dangerous due to their ability to shoot fireballs and their high health, making them difficult to hit and kill. However, they are vulnerable to water, so using a water bucket or splash potion of water can help take them down.

Wither Skeleton

Wither skeletons are hostile mobs that shoot arrows at players and have a high amount of health. They are dangerous due to their ability to shoot arrows and their high health, making them difficult to hit and kill. However, they are vulnerable to water, so using a water bucket or splash potion of water can help take them down.

