All HEEL Queen Alessia Russo! The home counties schoolgirl who became a star in women’s football

No striker wants to be a supersub, but so far it has worked perfectly for England forward Alessia Russo.

The Manchester United player came off the bench in all of the Lionesses’ group matches for the European Championship 2022 and is now the joint second top scorer of the tournament.

With four seamless goals, fans refer to the 23-year-old as ‘Lessi’, comparing her to Argentine footballer Lionel Messi – often regarded as the best player in the world.

Russo previously played for Chelsea, Brighton and Hove Albion and North Carolina Tar Heels, representing England across all age groups.

Born in Maidstone in Kent, Russo climbed through the ranks to become a star in women’s football – before her stunning goal last night helped the Lionesses beat Sweden out of Euro 2022.

Russo is of Italian descent after her Sicilian grandfather moved to England in the 1950s. Her father Mario played non-league football for the Met Police, while her brother Giorgio played non-league for Ramsgate in Kent. Meanwhile, her youngest brother Luca attended the University of Missouri on an athletic scholarship.

After playing for Bearsted Girls under 10 as a child, Russo began her career at Charlton Athletic’s center of excellence before joining Chelsea’s development team.

Russo posted a photo next to her mother, father and brother on social media, captioning the image: ‘Have another special week’

English footballers celebrate with fans after winning the Euro 2022 semi-final in Sheffield last night

Ellen White from England celebrates with fans and family after her team’s win in Sheffield last night

Russo appeared once in a first round Continental Cup match in 2016 and then moved to Brighton on 5 February 2017, where she scored three goals in seven games.

Russo then moved to the United States in 2017 and joined college football side North Carolina Tar Heels. She showed up a whopping 57 times in total before announcing that she was entering her senior year of college in August 2020 due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

She scored a total of 28 goals and earned a United Soccer Coaches roster for the United States First Team All-America. She became the first Tar Heel to make the first team since Crystal Dunn in 2013 and was named ACC Offensive Player of the Year.

A month after leaving the US, Russo signed a two-year deal with her favorite club, Manchester United, where she won her first senior caps in the final game of the 2020 SheBelieves Cup.

In 2006, Russo was a mascot for her future United manager Casey Stoney, who captained Charlton Athletic while Russo was at the London club’s Center of Excellence.

In November 2021, Russo suffered a calf injury and posted an image to her Instagram to tell fans: “Tough times don’t last long. Road to recovery has begun’

Alessia Russo came off the bench again, scoring the third in England’s 4-0 against Sweden last night.

Russo was initially a training player, but was later added as an injury replacement for team member Lucy Bronze.

She made her debut three days later as a half-time substitute in a 5–2 league win over Birmingham City, registering an assist.

In October 2020, Russo was nominated for WSL Player of the Month – with three goals and one assist in three appearances.

At United, Russo has scored 12 goals in 26 appearances, while the club has established itself as a force in the Women’s Super League.

Last season, she led the team seamlessly in goals scored with 11 goals in 30 appearances across all competitions and was named the inaugural winner of the team’s Players’ Player of the Year award.

She scored her first international goals, a hat-trick in a national-record 20-0 win over Latvia in the 2023 World Cup qualifier and was voted the fastest by an English player in history for 11 minutes in total.

It also paved the way for her nomination to Sarina Wiegman’s England squad for UEFA Women’s Euro 2022.

Last night Wright compared Russo to the Argentine great Lionel Messi and said ‘Lessi’, not Messi, for what she [Russo] has done when she comes. I don’t know what to do to start a game.

‘The improvisation is fantastic. When she showed up, she immediately made an impression. She links play. Not sure what else she needs to do to get started.

‘If you look at Ellen White’s contribution over the years, you can’t question that. But she hasn’t done enough in this tournament.

‘This girl [Russo] Do it. I don’t think Wiegman will change it.’

Wiegman himself said: ‘You must have so much courage to do something so unpredictable and phenomenal, nobody could react to it. That was so nice to see.’

Many fans couldn’t get their heads around the Manchester United attacker’s goal, with one Twitter user saying ‘I’ll just be watching this on a loop for the next 5 days’

A second fan echoed the sentiment, adding, “That was ridiculous!!”

Another user added that this was probably the best goal we’d see all year, simply by saying “Goal of the Year.”