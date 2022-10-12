All Elite Wrestling ready for big Canadian debut in Toronto – Sportsnet.ca

The Canadian professional wrestling public is different.

Ahead of WWE’s flagship program, Monday night RawWhen he returned to Toronto for the first time since pre-pandemic in August, there was a palpable buzz among those attending the event. But it wasn’t just because Toronto-born Edge would return to his hometown.

Canadian cities are often referred to as “bizzarro world” by fans and wrestlers. Baby faces will be booed, heels will be cheered. It’s a feeling few cities can relate to, with Toronto offering one of the most unique atmospheres in wrestling.

“I never stop talking about how great Toronto is,” says Allie, a Toronto native and All Elite Wrestling, who also goes by The Bunny. “I know, not only are the fans looking forward to it, but I know our entire roster and crew, everyone is just really excited to go to Canada. I’m excited to go to Canada, but I’m especially excited to go to Toronto.”

All Elite Wrestling marks its international debut this week in Toronto with back-to-back dates on Wednesday and Thursday at Coca-Cola Coliseum, home of the AHL Marlies. The wrestling promotion was originally supposed to visit Canada in 2020, but the pandemic put those plans on hold.

“It took a long time for AEW to come to Canada,” said AEW President Tony Khan ahead of the debut. “I want to do different cities all over Canada. There are so many great markets and wrestling towns in Canada, and Toronto had to be the first for us. It’s one of the best wrestling cities in the world in my opinion.”

Echoing Khan’s sentiment, Allie said, “Toronto fans are so passionate. There is such a rich history of wrestling not only in Canada, but also in Toronto. When you think back to Maple Leaf Gardens, wrestling has been around for a very long time.” big in Toronto, fans are very passionate. I think some members of our roster will be slapped in the face with a little bit of Canadian reality on Wednesday.”

Toronto has been a hotbed for professional wrestling since the early 1900s. Growing up in the Toronto area, Allie often attended pro wrestling events with her father and cites WWE Hall of Famer and Toronto native Trish Stratus as an influence.

In addition to Stratus, Canada has spawned other legendary wrestlers such as Bret Hart, Owen Hart, Roddy Piper, and the aforementioned Edge, among many, many others, and that’s not to mention some of the top Canadian stars on the AEW roster. Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega and Christian Cage head the Canadian contingent in All Elite Wrestling, alongside others like Kyle O’Reilly, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, Ethan Page, Shawn Spears, Evil Uno and Luther.

“There’s certainly a lot of buzz about visiting Toronto,” Khan said. “Probably more than we’ve had for any city. It’s always cool to debut in a new market, but this is special in many ways.”

“I’m so excited. I haven’t stopped doing this,” Allie added. “I can’t wait to go back. I haven’t performed in Toronto in a few years so I’m really happy to be going back to the city and going back with AEW, which is huge.”

Toronto will be the first Canadian city to be visited by AEW, but it certainly won’t be the last. While Khan declined to go into details about where the promotion will go, there are some obvious wrestling hotbeds in Canada.

[brightcove videoID=6313629681112 playerID=JCdte3tMv height=360 width=640]

“Selfish, I really want to go to Calgary, I really want to go to Vancouver and Winnipeg,” Allie said. “I have a feeling the fans would love to go that way.”

Also in the running for the hottest crowds in Canada is Montreal, the hometown of WWE superstar Sami Zayn. Earlier this year, Zayn told Sportsnet that “the crowd is always, always, always great in Montreal, always. And I’m not just saying this as a homer, as a kid from the city here. All the wrestlers know that when you come to Montreal , it’s a great audience.”

WWE’s next visit to Canada will come in December when the promotion visits Toronto.

Winnipeg native Jericho has always been one of the main attractions for AEW, but this week there will be special focus on the eight-time World Champion as he will defend the Ring of Honor World Championship. Meanwhile, Christian of Orangeville, Ontario will accompany Luchasaurus to the ring for his grudge match against Jungle Boy.

“I know I keep saying this and it sounds so cliche, but I’m just so excited to go back, I have so much energy,” Allie commented. “I really believe that the fans are not just there to watch the show, they are part of the show and I feel like because this is our first time going to Canada, the first time going to Toronto go, the fans will be more. more energetic than usual, I’d say, and I think that’s going to make the show extra special. I think it will make us all extra excited, and (we’re going to) just put on a fantastic show.”