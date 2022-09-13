All Creatures Great and Small SPOILER: Rachel Shenton’s Helen finally marries Nicholas Ralph’s James

<!–

It’s the All Creatures Great and Small wedding that fans have been waiting for.

And now stunning new photos have emerged of characters Helen Alderson (Rachel Shenton) and James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) finally getting married.

The characters could be seen kissing in a candlelit chapel on their big day, while Rachel’s Helen saw every inch of the blushing bride in a traditional lace wedding dress.

Her gown had a high neck, long sleeves and a flowing skirt, the look being completed by a long veil and crown.

Nicholas’ character James looked neat in a light brown wool suit and crisp white shirt.

In the photos, Helen and James looked like newlyweds in love, looking at each other lovingly and sharing a kiss after they tied the knot.

The actors were seen filming the highly anticipated wedding scene in March in Yorkshire.

Season three of the hit show will premiere on Channel 5 on September 15.

Bosses of the Channel 5 drama have teased that it will become a big show for beloved characters after the couple’s relationship suffered several setbacks in previous series.

Producer Ben Vanstone told The Mirror: “In season three, Helen and James are engaged, so I think it’s fair to say there may be a marriage on the horizon.

“It’s 1939, so it should come as no surprise that war is on the way and that it will increasingly cast a shadow over the lives of our characters

“Ultimately, our show is about Darrowby and the world of the Yorkshire Dales and the farmers in them.

Ben added: “There’s a great horse story in episode three, which is really moving, and I think it’s going to be fantastic.

“We don’t have lambs in the spring this year, come to think of it, but maybe someone at Skeldale House will get a new pet.”

The drama follows the life of veterinarian James, who has moved to the Yorkshire Dales.

Oscar winner Rachel, who has been candid about James and Helen’s relationship, teased that it will be “fun to watch” their romance blossom.

“Ultimately, as individuals, they are very caring, compassionate people and they care about each other, and each other’s well-being comes first in everything they do,” she said.

“It’s a tender step towards where we all know it’s going, but it’s not easy, but it will be fun to watch.”

All Creatures Great And Small has been renewed for a third and fourth series by Channel 5.

Based on James Herriot’s iconic collection of stories, the celebrated adaptation returns for six episodes each season, as well as two Christmas specials.