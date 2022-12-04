All-conquering Aussie women beat Kiwis for another sevens crown

Australia’s all-conquering women’s rugby sevens have started their new season in the same grand way they ended the previous one – with another trophy-winning game against old rivals New Zealand.

Co-captain Charlotte Caslick, in her first game since being named World Sevens Player of the Year, orchestrated the world champion’s victory on Saturday (Sunday AEDT) at the Dubai Sevens, the first leg in their season-long World Series title defense .

Charlotte Caslick watches her rival Shiray Kaka on screen as she takes to the field in the final. Credit:Getty

The Australians, who won last year’s World Cup, World Series and Commonwealth Games, picked up where they left off, winning all six games in their two days in Dubai, making a total of 32 attempts.

As in September, when they defeated New Zealand 24-22 in the World Cup Final in Cape Town, they beat their trans-Tasman rivals in the final, this time triumphant 26-19 with tries from veteran Sharni Williams, Faith Nathan, the prolific Maddison Levi and co-captain Demi Hayes.