All-conquering Aussie women beat Kiwis for another sevens crown

Australia’s all-conquering women’s rugby sevens have started their new season in the same grand way they ended the previous one – with another trophy-winning game against old rivals New Zealand.
Co-captain Charlotte Caslick, in her first game since being named World Sevens Player of the Year, orchestrated the world champion’s victory on Saturday (Sunday AEDT) at the Dubai Sevens, the first leg in their season-long World Series title defense .
The Australians, who won last year’s World Cup, World Series and Commonwealth Games, picked up where they left off, winning all six games in their two days in Dubai, making a total of 32 attempts.
As in September, when they defeated New Zealand 24-22 in the World Cup Final in Cape Town, they beat their trans-Tasman rivals in the final, this time triumphant 26-19 with tries from veteran Sharni Williams, Faith Nathan, the prolific Maddison Levi and co-captain Demi Hayes.
Not even a hat-trick from Kiwi flyer Michaela Blyde could stop Tim Walsh’s team from getting off to the perfect start to their new campaign, with Madison Ashby’s two key turnovers helping her win the player of the last award.
Previously, the Australians had beaten Fiji 38-21 in the quarter-finals with six tries – two each for Levi and Nathan, and one each for Caslick and Williams.
They then overpowered France 38-5 in the semi-finals with Levi, Alysia Lefau-Fakaosilea, Nathan (2), Caslick and Lily Dick all crossing the whitewash.
The big trio of the Aussies, Caslick, Nathan and Levi, all nominated for the World Player Award, were outstanding on the day, with Levi finishing with 11 tries in two days.