All but two Kevin McCarthy defectors in House are election deniers

All but two of the 20 Republican House members who voted against Kevin McCarthy as speaker in Tuesday’s third ballot are election deniers who embraced former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was rigged.

Of the 18 deniers, 14 are returning members who voted against Electoral College certification on January 6, 2021. In addition, four newcomers who declined the election expressed support for that vote, embraced partisan post-election audits, or promoted false claims about 2020 Election Fraud.

Rep. Lauren Boebert as Rep. Matt Gaetz listens. Credit:AP

The tally reflects the extent to which election deniers dominate the House Republican caucus, accounting for more than three-quarters of the 222-member conference. A significant majority of McCarthy’s 202 votes – 157 – came from election deniers. But with Republicans holding only a slim majority, any Republican to run the House must receive near-unanimous support from caucus deniers to pass.

McCarthy himself espoused false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump. So did Jim Jordan, who received votes from the 20 defectors on the third ballot.