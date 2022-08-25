All bets are off! Mexican soccer fan is paraded through the streets like a dog

<!–

There’s your money where your mouth is — and then there’s your body where your mouth is.

A few friends from Mexico decided to spice up their pending bet on the clash between Club América and Cruz Azul in Liga MX, the top Mexican football division.

Instead of their usual bets on money, laptops or headphones, Marco Coreño and Erick Muñoz agreed that the loser would parade through the streets of Mexico City on a leash and post it on social media.

Coreño spoke to DailyMail.com by phone and wasn’t so sure that history would repeat itself this time after he hooked a belt around Muñoz’s neck and let him crawl down a street in the Mexican capital a few years ago. after Cruz Azul beat Club America.

Marco Coreño (left) and Erick Muñoz (right) are best friends and fans of Mexican football clubs Cruz Azul and Club América respectively. For years they have bet on which team will win. Club América won easily 7-0 on Saturday night, which meant that Coreño had to parade like a dog through the streets of Mexico City and also have his head shaved, as can be seen in this photo

Erick Muñoz starts to parade with his best friend Marco Coreño after winning a friendly football bet. Muñoz’s Club América jumped out to a 3-0 lead at halftime and walked away with a 7-0 win as Estadio Azteca in Mexico City

Coreño told DailyMail.com that he has never considered quitting the bet because he appreciates the friendship he and Muñoz have

That certainly wasn’t the case on Saturday night when Club America led 3-0 at halftime, beating Cruz Azul 7-0.

“Look, I thought Cruz Azul was really weak. I felt I was going to lose. But I never thought of such a marker,” Coreño said.

After the game, the friends made their way to one of Mexico City’s bustling streets as Coreño prepared to hold up his side of the bet and was crawled on his knees through the block as bystanders watched in astonishment.

Bystanders watch as Erick Muñoz leads his friend Marco Coreño down a Mexico City street after winning a football bet

Instead of their usual bets of money, laptops or headphones for Saturday night’s Cruz Azul-Club América football showdown, Marco Coreño (left) and Erick Muñoz (right) agreed that the loser would be on the line through the streets of Mexico City. paraded and posting it on social media

In addition, Coreño also had to have his head shaved.

“With him there is a brotherhood that goes beyond (the bet). We had already given our words,” he explained. “We are men and we pay. We went backwards. I believe there is no problem if you lose, but if you don’t pay people will say to you, ‘Oh, stop messing around. You have no honor. You are not a man. You do not pay your bets.”

“On the other hand, maybe they’ll laugh at you, they’ll laugh at you, but hey, they’ll say he’s a man because he keeps his word.”

Muñoz said: “We have always made it clear that our bets lose or win, our friendship will always be the same, because now I beat him and he obeyed just like I did with him. He is a good friend of mine.”

Cruz Azul and Club America will not meet again during the regular season and will not be able to meet until the Liga MX playoffs are in place.

“Next time we’ll see what happens. There will be a revenge (bet), because there will be,” said Coreño. “He already knows. From the beginning we agreed to keep going until we get bored. Until we say, ‘That’s it, well yes, we’ve humiliated ourselves many times and that’s how he will end.’ But at the moment the bets are still running.”