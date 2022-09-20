ALL American adults under the age of 65 should be screened for anxiety, experts say

All American adults under the age of 65 should be regularly screened for anxiety, a leading panel of U.S. doctors said Tuesday.

The US Preventative Service Task Force published draft guidance recommending that doctors screen patients even when they are not showing symptoms. While the document will be open for public comment until October 17, it is likely that the group will confirm the guidance.

The group had been exploring anxiety screening guidance since before COVID-19 broke out in early 2020, but the pandemic — and the rise in mental health issues across America that came as a result of it — made them even more relevant now.

Anxiety disorders are among the most common mental health disorders, affecting about 40 percent of American women at some point in their lives and more than one in four men, said Lori Pbert, a task force member and co-author.

Anxiety & Depression Association of America discretion that nearly 20 percent of Americans suffer from an active anxiety disorder, with women and people under 45 at greatest risk. Around a third of teenagers are also thought to suffer from the condition.

The task force said evidence of benefits, including effective treatments, outweighs any risks, which include inaccurate screening results that could lead to unnecessary follow-up.

Common screening tools include brief questionnaires about symptoms such as fears and worries that interfere with usual activities.

These can easily be given in a primary care setting, the task force said, although it did not specify how often patients should be screened.

“The most important thing to recognize is that a screening test alone is not sufficient to diagnose anxiety,” Pbert said.

The next step is a more thorough evaluation by a mental health professional, although Pbert acknowledged that finding mental health care can be difficult due to a lack of specialists.

Black people, those living in poverty, people who have lost partners and those with other mental health problems are among adults who face a higher risk of developing anxiety, which can manifest as panic attacks, phobias or always to feel on edge. Also, about 1 in 10 pregnant and postpartum women experience anxiety.

In April, the group issued similar draft guidance for children and teens, recommends anxiety screening but says more research is needed on the potential benefits and harms of suicide screening of children without obvious signs.

Guidelines from the task force often determine insurance coverage, but anxiety is already on the radar of many primary care physicians.

In 2020, a group affiliated with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommended routine anxiety screening in primary care for women and girls starting at age 13.

Dr. Gail Saltz, an associate professor of psychiatry at NY Presbyterian Hospital Weill-Cornell School of Medicine, told DailyMail.com that the group had also issued similar guidance regarding depression screening for Americans aged eight to 65 in recent years.

Saltz supports the move in hopes that many people who only see their primary care physician for medical care and counseling will be screened for anxiety for the first time.

Getting treatment can be crucial for the estimated 40 million Americans who suffer from some form of the condition.

‘Anxiety disorders interfere with one’s ability to function,’ she explained.

‘[It leads to other medical issues]that’s the problem with anxiety disorders… it can lead to clinical depression, high blood pressure…’

She fears, however, that an already overburdened health service may have problems managing yet another task at each check-up visit.

Doctors often have only 15 minutes to spend with each patient before they have to move on with their packed schedules, which often leads them to short time and energy to perform all necessary tasks.

When a patient is found to have a condition such as depression or anxiety, there is often not enough resources available to treat them, as the US also faces a massive shortage of therapists and psychiatrists.