Alison Hammond thought she won Best Presenter NTA over Ant and Dec

She missed the gong for Best Presenter at Thursday night’s National Television Awards, while Ant and Dec took home the award again.

But Alison Hammond has revealed that she actually thought she had won the award, misunderstood when the Geordie duo, who were absent from the ceremony due to Covid, were declared the winners.

The 47-year-old presenter admitted the blunder on Friday’s episode of This Morning and explained that she had to check with fellow presenter Dermot O’Leary whether she had won or not.

‘I heard my name in my head’: Alison Hammond, 47, revealed she thought she DOES win the NTA Best Presenter gong in a hilarious accident

The This Morning studio was filled with confetti after the NTA celebrations, while Alison and Dermot seemed merry as the show opened.

Recalling the evening, Alison called Dermot “the funniest partner,” before explaining the hilarious moment.

She shared: “Of course I was in for a prize, but in my head I heard ‘Alison’ when they saw Ant and Dec.

“So then I reached out to Dermot and said, ‘Did they say Alison?’ and Dermot said, “No. They didn’t say Alison.” I was so ashamed. It’s so embarrassing!’

Giggles: The couple was abandoned during the ceremony because of the accident

Recovering from the night: The pair had a post-big night debriefing as Dermot clung to the newly won prize

Cheers! At the end of the program, Alison and Dermot enjoyed tasting various alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks

‘I wasn’t kidding. But what a great night! We’re really, really, the whole team, they’re all working incredibly hard. We are so grateful for this award.’

As Alison retold the story, a clip of the pair appeared during the moment – showing them as Stephen Mulhern stepped forward to take the prize from Ant and Dec.

The daytime TV host was tipped to win the coveted award but missed out when Ant and Dec took the crown for the 21st straight year.

In the running: She was tipped to win the coveted gong ahead of the star-studded ceremony

The pair were not at the glitzy awards ceremony as they both had Covid – with Stephen accepting the gong on their behalf.

But many fans weren’t happy with the result, calling it the ‘Ant and Dec award’ when they called on the couple to pull out.

One tweeted in response: ‘Why are people acting like Ant and Dec are the only presenters in the entire UK worthy of winning the award every year.

Winners: Ant and Dec took the crown for the 21st straight year but missed the ceremony as they fell ill with Covid-19

Sleepy: Alison and Dermot admitted feeling tired after the frenetic awards ceremony despite looking fresh for the look

‘They are not. Alison has interviewed some of the most famous people and they all loved her. Why can’t she win once!’

Another wrote: ‘I love Ant and Dec, I really do, but it should have been Alison this year… winning every year is beyond boring.’

While someone said ‘Ant and Dec have won the same award for about 2/3 of my life and we’re supposed to sit here and take this?!’

But all was not lost when Alison took the stage to receive the award from This Morning’s Best Daytime Show, along with Dermot, Holly Willoughby and Phil Schofield.

Grateful: “I wasn’t kidding. But what a great night! We’re really, really, the whole team, they’re all working incredibly hard. We are so grateful for this award,” explains Alison

The team was elated with the win, despite being clouded by Holly and Phil’s recent ‘queue’ controversy – with the public chasing the pair as they went to collect the prize.

But they received a deluge of congratulations from showbiz friends, including Lorraine’s Ria Hebden – who shared a streaming Instagram story on Alison.

“Big love to @Alisonhammond who got one of the loudest cheers from fans last night,” she captioned a photo of the couple on the red carpet.

Chic: Alison wore a chic black dress with a vibrant blue pattern for Friday morning’s show

Smart: while Dermot opted for a brown sweater and straight legs, navy blue pants

Celebrate! The studio was filled with confetti as they celebrated the win

Standing in: Stephen beamed as he held Ant and Dec’s prize for photos

Honor: The NTA award took a prominent place on the show as it lay on the studio table

And on Friday morning’s episode of Lorraine, the Entertainment Correspondent once again had words of love for Alison — but seemed to be tight-lipped about Holly and Phil.

Many fans even called on the duo to “give the prize back,” taking to social media to share their frustration.

The presenters found themselves at the center of the ‘queue’ controversy’ in September when they were accused of skipping the line to see the Queen in state, which they both denied.

Phil and Holly faced a lot of criticism, with a petition to remove the presenters from television, which reached a total of 73,000 signatures.