Alison Hammond shares unfiltered version of her VERY sexy swimsuit snap whilst on holiday in Dubai

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She is currently enjoying a sun-filled getaway to Dubai.

And Alison Hammond took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an unfiltered version of her sassy swimsuit snap she originally posted two days earlier.

The television host, 47, revealed the raw photo of herself in a deep black two-part piece to her Instagram stories, writing: ‘It’s important to show this too’.

“It’s important to show this too!” Alison Hammond shared an unfiltered version (left) of her VERY sexy swimsuit (right) as she embraces her natural cleavage on Tuesday

In the snap, Alison donned a black baseball cap and tortoiseshell sunglasses as she hugged her natural cleavage.

She wrote: ‘People who like this photo, I think it’s important to show without a filter as well’.

Before teasing: ‘The reflection in my glasses is my gay best friend Jason’ and cheekily adding #letthemt****sbefree’.

Cheeky: She wrote: ‘People who like this picture, I think it’s important to show them without a filter’. Before teasing: ‘The reflection in my glasses is my gay best friend Jason’ and cheekily adding #letthemt****sbefree

Later, the former Big Brother housemate went to the city’s Souks while enjoying a tour of the sights and smells of her lavish vacation destination.

She even joked that she might find an outfit there for the upcoming NTA awards, where she’s been nominated for Best TV Presenter.

She thanked their guide Alex and wrote: ‘It made such a difference to have someone show us around. I think I have a lavish outfit for the NTAs.”

Tourist: Later, the former Big Brother roommate went to the city’s Souks while exploring the sights and smells of her lavish vacation destination

Teasing: She even joked that she might find an outfit there for the upcoming NTA awards

Alison also shared a collage of her trip as she dined at the luxurious Masti cocktail bar, calling the venue “Simply Amazing.”

It comes after the star was slammed by animal rights group PETA after she shared images of herself riding a camel during her trip.

The television personality was seen waving gleefully at the camera as he sat on top of the animal in images shared on Instagram on Saturday.

Lucky lady: Alison also shared a collage of her trip as she dined at the luxury Masti cocktail bar, calling the venue “Just Amazing”

But PETA told MailOnline that camels can cause “tremendous suffering” when used for tourism and claimed they contacted Alison privately to help her become “more informed” about the matter.

While no damage or abuse was necessary in this case, tourists are urged to ensure that any camels they ride are properly cared for.

Mimi Bekhechi, Vice President, Europe and Australia, said:We can only assume that Alison does not know that riding camels causes enormous suffering to these animals.

“We’re sending her PETA US Guide to Avoiding Animal Exploitation Activities to help her make more informed and compassionate choices during her vacation.”

Slammed: It comes after Alison (right) was attacked by animal rights group PETA after she shared images of herself riding a camel during her trip

‘For camels used in tourism, life does not resemble a natural existence.

“These intelligent animals are sometimes victims of violence, crammed into trucks and trailers for transport and forced to carry tourists on their backs for hours on end.

Exhausted camels work in scorching heat, often without access to shade or water. In fact, camel rides are so cruel that the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism has banned them near the pyramids of Giza.

“Camels are not selfie props or content creation tools. We can keep the holiday fun for everyone by leaving activities that exploit animals out of our program.’