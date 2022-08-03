Alison Hammond shares rare selfie with son Aidan, 17, while on a break from This Morning

Alison Hammond looked like the doting mom every inch when she shared a rare selfie with her teenage son Aidan on her Instagram account on Tuesday.

The This Morning star, 47, who is currently on a month break from hosting the ITV show, beamed as she put her arm around the 17-year-old.

With a wide grin, the Big Brother icon looked stylish in 70s style sunglasses and sported her dark hair in a sleek bob.

The presenter, who was casually chic, wore an animal print top and a leather jacket as she hugged her teenage son.

She showed off her natural beauty with a smooth nude lipstick for the selfie.

Meanwhile, Aiden also showed his style choice for the snap.

The student wore oversized fashion glasses and a baseball cap while chilling out with his famous mother.

Cheeky: The host smiled from ear to ear and appeared to be in a playful mode when she later donned a logo print T-short with the words “fake boobs” printed on the front

The TV favorite captioned the photo simply: “Happy Holidays.”

In her Stories, in true Alison style, the Birmingham-born star uploaded an additional car selfie.

The host smiled from ear to ear and appeared to be in a playful mode as she donned a logo print T-shirt with the words “fake boobs” printed on the front.

In May, Alison confessed that she “wasn’t always there” for Aiden, due to “sacrifices” that come with being a high-profile TV personality.

Speaking to Aiden at the BAFTA Television Awards, the host gushed about how much it meant to bring him along.

Speaking to Vick Hope on the red carpet, the single mom said, “I’ve got my son here today, you know, with this… working for television and that’s how sacrifices come.

“I haven’t always been there for my son, so this is a wonderful recognition, and I’m so honored that the BAFTAs actually nominated me.”

Alison last appeared on our screens on July 22 to say hello to her when she hosted her last show until September.

Along with her co-host Dermot O’Leary, the pair played a beautiful montage of all the best moments from the past year on the daytime show.

Along with a swarm of Mamma Mia The Party cast members in London, the duo celebrated their final show outside the White City Television Studio in a setup inspired by the film franchise.

As he parted, Alison said to the camera, “Thank you so much for your company. Thank you so much for watching the show, it was absolutely amazing. We thought we’d give you some nice moments that we enjoyed enjoying the show with us and Phillip and Holly.’

‘See you in September, have a nice summer,’ Dermot said – before Alison yells ‘bye’ as they throw their hands in the air.