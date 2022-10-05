Alison Hammond leaves Margot Robbie and Rami Malek in stitches during hilarious chat on This Morning

Alison Hammond abandoned Margot Robbie and Rami Malek when she interviewed them on Wednesday for their new film, Amsterdam.

The This Morning host, 47, entered the chat disguised and wearing a detective uniform to lighten the mood.

She then played a hilarious game with the couple, aptly titled, “Frankly my dear, I don’t give Amsterdam.”

Laugh: Alison Hammond abandoned Margot Robbie and Rami Malek as she dressed up as a detective for a hilarious conversation on This Morning on Wednesday

During the game she gave some tulips because the flower was popular in the Netherlands.

‘Guess what movie I’m going to play…and [I’m going to] kill my career here!’ Alison said with a laugh as she started talking to the couple.

Alison went on to play lines from famous movies, including Scooby Do and The Godfather, before proclaiming Margot the winner of the game and presenting a trophy.

Having fun: The This Morning host, 47, entered the chat disguised, wearing a detective uniform to lighten the mood. She starred on the plot of the film, where three friends witness a murder

“Thank you, I would like to thank everyone involved in this wonderful film,” said Margot after winning the award.

During the chat, Rami sputtered about his co-star Margot, saying she is “magical” on set.

“It’s a gift for anyone to go head-to-toe with one of these actors, but I’ll say this young lady next to me — like her character, she’s magical and uplifts everyone on set,” he said.

What a chat: She then played a hilarious game with the pair, aptly named: ‘Frankly my dear, I don’t give Amsterdam’

“I paid him to say that!” joked Margot.

She also revealed that she was asked to sing a song in Portuguese on set.

‘You will say’ [your lines] and they lead you astray or maybe ask you to do that in another language – I was asked to sing a song in Portuguese!’ she said about filming.

Amsterdam is a historical comedy set in the 1930s and directed by the talented David O. Russell.

The filmmaker is known for directing other successful films such as American Hustle (2013), Silver Linings Playbook (2012) and The Fighter (2010).

Lineup: Aside from Margot and Rami, the star-studded cast includes Christian Bale, Tenet’s John David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert De Niro, Chris Rock and Grammy award winner, Taylor Swift

In addition to Margot and Rami, the star-studded cast includes Christian Bale, Tenet’s John David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert De Niro, Chris Rock and Grammy winner Taylor Swift.

The film’s premise follows: “Three friends who witness a murder become suspects themselves and uncover one of the most outrageous conspiracies in American history.” IMDB.

During an interview with Deadline discussing the mystery to come, David said, “It’s old-fashioned, with a screenplay and characters we love. The story is deep, about love and friendship. It goes deep into murder and events.”

“And history, which I love. It has many layers, so you can watch it more than once and discover things you didn’t get the first time,” added the talented filmmaker.

This Morning is broadcast on weekdays from 10am on ITV and ITV Hub