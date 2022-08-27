Alison Hammond is slammed by PETA after sharing clips of herself riding camel in Dubai

<!–

Alison Hammond has been sued by animal rights group PETA for riding a camel during her vacation in Dubai.

The presenter, 47, can be seen waving happily to the camera as he sits atop the ‘exhausted’ animal in images shared on Instagram on Saturday.

But now PETA has told MailOnline that her actions would have caused the camel “tremendous suffering” and that they have even contacted her privately about the matter.

“It’s cruel and causes tremendous suffering!” Alison Hammond has been beaten by animal rights group PETA after riding an ‘exhausted’ camel into stilts from Dubai on Saturday

Mimi Bekhechi, Vice President, Europe and Australia, said:We can only assume that Alison does not know that riding camels causes enormous suffering to these animals.

“We’re sending her PETA US Guide to Avoiding Animal Exploitation Activities to help her make more informed and compassionate choices during her vacation.”

‘For camels used in tourism, life does not resemble a natural existence.

Oh dear: PETA told MailOnline: ‘We’re sending her PETA US guide to avoiding animal exploitation activities to help her make more informed and compassionate choices while on vacation’

“These intelligent animals are sometimes victims of violence, crammed into trucks and trailers for transport and forced to carry tourists on their backs for hours on end.

Exhausted camels work in scorching heat, often without access to shade or water. In fact, camel riding is so cruel that the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism has banned it near the pyramids of Giza.

“Camels are not selfie props or content creation tools. We can keep the holiday fun for everyone by leaving activities that exploit animals out of our program.’

Not up to date? The former Big Brother housemate seemed in her element as she was joined by friends during the activity

Alison wore a deep black swimsuit as she traveled through the desert by camel so she could keep her fans abreast of her every move.

The former Big Brother roommate seemed in her element, captioning her “Dubai vibes!!” wrote.

MailOnline has reached out to Alison’s representative for comment.