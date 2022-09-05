WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Alison Hammond hopes to break Ant and Dec’s 20-year reign at NTAs

Entertainment
By Merry

“I’d love to win!” Alison Hammond hopes to break Ant and Dec’s 20-year reign and become NTA’s best presenter

  • Alison will compete against Ant & Dec, both 46, for the Best Presenter Award
  • The pair have been shortlisted for the 21st consecutive year
  • This morning the battle with The Chase, The Repair Shop and Loose Women
  • The star-studded awards will be broadcast live on ITV on 15 September

By Chloe-lee Longhetti and Callum Wells for Mailonline

Published: 12:53, September 5, 2022 | Updated: 12:53, September 5, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

This morning’s Alison Hammond wants to win Best Presenter at the National Television Awards on September 15 and frontrunners Ant and Dec.

The former Big Brother star, 47, said she wants to take home the award because it “means a lot.”

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, both 46, have been nominated for the award for the 21st consecutive year.

Alison Hammond hopes to break Ant and Decs 20 year reign

“I’m not going to lie, I want to win!” Alison Hammond said this week she wants to be named Best Presenter at the National Television Awards and break Ant and Dec’s 20-year reign.

“I like the NTAs because it’s the viewers who voted for you. It means a lot. I’m not gonna lie. I’d like to win,” Alison told the mirror.

She also recently said, “Could this be the year Ant and Dec hand me the gong?”

Alison’s This Morning co-star Holly Willoughby, 41, has publicly supported Alison, telling her, “This is your year.”

ITV’s This Morning will compete with The Chase, The Repair Shop and Loose Women for the Daytime Award.

Frontrunners: Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, both 46, (pictured in May) are nominated for the award for the 21st consecutive year

Frontrunners: Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, both 46, (pictured in May) are nominated for the award for the 21st consecutive year

Frontrunners: Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, both 46, (pictured in May) are nominated for the award for the 21st consecutive year

It comes after This Morning editor Martin Frizell, 63, said Alison deserved to win the coveted award.

“Of all those nominated for best presenter at the NTAs, this is the one to put the one in the ring,” he wrote on Instagram.

He added: “I see it daily, what a year, what a girl, it will take a double deed to beat her.”

“So touched!” replied Alison. “I won with this one comment.”

While Alison takes home the Best Presenter award, her This Morning co-stars Holly and Phillip Schofield were brutally rejected from nominations.

Neighbors will compete against British soap operas, EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale for the Serial Drama award.

Support: Alison's This Morning co-star Holly Willoughby, 41, has publicly supported Alison, telling her: 'This is your year'

Support: Alison's This Morning co-star Holly Willoughby, 41, has publicly supported Alison, telling her: 'This is your year'

Support: Alison’s This Morning co-star Holly Willoughby, 41, has publicly supported Alison, telling her: ‘This is your year’

The Australian show has been nominated for a final gong at the upcoming ceremony, after the 37-year-old TV regime ended with an emotional finale in July.

Elsewhere, Tom Parker — who died in March at age 33 after battling brain cancer — is receiving a posthumous nomination for his touching documentary, Inside My Head.

This year’s NTA shortlist features more streamers than ever before, reflecting the changing broadcasting landscape.

The likes of Heartstopper, After Life, Sex Education, Bridgerton and Clarkson’s Farm prove the sheer breadth of programming the digital providers now offer.

Four productions that for very different reasons make the heart beat faster, compete for the New Drama award. Heartstopper became an instant coming-of-age classic, while This is Going to Hurt provided a visceral look at life on the frontline of the NHS.

Meanwhile, time put us behind bars to show us the brutal reality of prison, and Trigger Point proved to be an incendiary Sunday night hit.

Featuring a brand new venue at Wembley’s OVO Arena, the star-studded awards will be broadcast live on ITV on 15 September from 8pm, hosted by Joel Dommett.

THE FULL NATIONAL TELEVISION AWARDS NOMINEES 2022

NEW DRAMA

heart stopper

This is going to hurt

Time

trigger point

TALENT SHOW

Britain’s Got Talent

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Strictly Come Dancing

The masked singer

AUTHORIZED DOCUMENTARY

Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me

Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek

Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next

Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism

Tom Parker: In my head

RETURN DRAMA

Bridgerton

Call the midwife

Peaky Blinders

The divorce

TV PRESENTER

Alison Hammond

Ant & December

Bradley Walsh

Graham Norton

ACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT

Clarkson’s Farm

goggle box

Paul O’Grady: For the love of dogs

The Great British Bake Off

DRAMA PERFORMANCE

Cillian Murphy, Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders

Jonathan Bailey, Anthony Bridgerton, Bridgerton

Nicola Walker, Hannah, The Split

Vicky McClure, Lana Washington, Trigger Point

THE BRUCE FOSRYTH ENTERTAINMENT AWARD

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

I’m a celebrity… Get me out of here!

task master

The Graham Norton Show

SERIAL DRAMA

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Neighbors

EXPERT

Jay Blades

Caleb Cooper

Martin Lewis

Sir David Attenborough

SERIAL DRAMA PERFORMANCE

Mark Charnock, Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale

Paige Sandhu, Meena Jutla, Emmerdale

Rose Ayling-Ellis, Frankie Lewis, EastEnders

QUIZ GAME SHOW

Beat the fighters

In for a cent

Michael McIntyre’s Wheel

The 1% Club

RISING STAR

Charithra Chandran, Edwina Sharma, Bridgerton

Joe LockeCharlie SpringHeartstopper

Kit Connor, Nick Nelson, Heartstopper

Paddy Bever, Max Turner, Coronation Street

DAY

casual women

The pursuit

The repair shop

This morning

COMEDY

after life

Derry Girls

don’t go out

Sex education

TALENT SHOW RIGHT

Anton Du Beke

David Walliams

Mo Gilligan

RuPaul

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Lord Sugar and The Apprentice winner…

Merry

BRIT Awards move to a Saturday for first…

Merry

Olivia Wilde arrives separately to Harry…

Merry
1 of 4,112

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More