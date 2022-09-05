Alison Hammond hopes to break Ant and Dec’s 20-year reign at NTAs
This morning’s Alison Hammond wants to win Best Presenter at the National Television Awards on September 15 and frontrunners Ant and Dec.
The former Big Brother star, 47, said she wants to take home the award because it “means a lot.”
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, both 46, have been nominated for the award for the 21st consecutive year.
“I’m not going to lie, I want to win!” Alison Hammond said this week she wants to be named Best Presenter at the National Television Awards and break Ant and Dec’s 20-year reign.
“I like the NTAs because it’s the viewers who voted for you. It means a lot. I’m not gonna lie. I’d like to win,” Alison told the mirror.
She also recently said, “Could this be the year Ant and Dec hand me the gong?”
Alison’s This Morning co-star Holly Willoughby, 41, has publicly supported Alison, telling her, “This is your year.”
ITV’s This Morning will compete with The Chase, The Repair Shop and Loose Women for the Daytime Award.
Frontrunners: Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, both 46, (pictured in May) are nominated for the award for the 21st consecutive year
It comes after This Morning editor Martin Frizell, 63, said Alison deserved to win the coveted award.
“Of all those nominated for best presenter at the NTAs, this is the one to put the one in the ring,” he wrote on Instagram.
He added: “I see it daily, what a year, what a girl, it will take a double deed to beat her.”
“So touched!” replied Alison. “I won with this one comment.”
While Alison takes home the Best Presenter award, her This Morning co-stars Holly and Phillip Schofield were brutally rejected from nominations.
Neighbors will compete against British soap operas, EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale for the Serial Drama award.
Support: Alison’s This Morning co-star Holly Willoughby, 41, has publicly supported Alison, telling her: ‘This is your year’
The Australian show has been nominated for a final gong at the upcoming ceremony, after the 37-year-old TV regime ended with an emotional finale in July.
Elsewhere, Tom Parker — who died in March at age 33 after battling brain cancer — is receiving a posthumous nomination for his touching documentary, Inside My Head.
This year’s NTA shortlist features more streamers than ever before, reflecting the changing broadcasting landscape.
The likes of Heartstopper, After Life, Sex Education, Bridgerton and Clarkson’s Farm prove the sheer breadth of programming the digital providers now offer.
Four productions that for very different reasons make the heart beat faster, compete for the New Drama award. Heartstopper became an instant coming-of-age classic, while This is Going to Hurt provided a visceral look at life on the frontline of the NHS.
Meanwhile, time put us behind bars to show us the brutal reality of prison, and Trigger Point proved to be an incendiary Sunday night hit.
Featuring a brand new venue at Wembley’s OVO Arena, the star-studded awards will be broadcast live on ITV on 15 September from 8pm, hosted by Joel Dommett.
THE FULL NATIONAL TELEVISION AWARDS NOMINEES 2022
NEW DRAMA
heart stopper
This is going to hurt
Time
trigger point
TALENT SHOW
Britain’s Got Talent
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
Strictly Come Dancing
The masked singer
AUTHORIZED DOCUMENTARY
Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me
Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek
Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next
Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism
Tom Parker: In my head
RETURN DRAMA
Bridgerton
Call the midwife
Peaky Blinders
The divorce
TV PRESENTER
Alison Hammond
Ant & December
Bradley Walsh
Graham Norton
ACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT
Clarkson’s Farm
goggle box
Paul O’Grady: For the love of dogs
The Great British Bake Off
DRAMA PERFORMANCE
Cillian Murphy, Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders
Jonathan Bailey, Anthony Bridgerton, Bridgerton
Nicola Walker, Hannah, The Split
Vicky McClure, Lana Washington, Trigger Point
THE BRUCE FOSRYTH ENTERTAINMENT AWARD
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
I’m a celebrity… Get me out of here!
task master
The Graham Norton Show
SERIAL DRAMA
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Neighbors
EXPERT
Jay Blades
Caleb Cooper
Martin Lewis
Sir David Attenborough
SERIAL DRAMA PERFORMANCE
Mark Charnock, Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale
Paige Sandhu, Meena Jutla, Emmerdale
Rose Ayling-Ellis, Frankie Lewis, EastEnders
QUIZ GAME SHOW
Beat the fighters
In for a cent
Michael McIntyre’s Wheel
The 1% Club
RISING STAR
Charithra Chandran, Edwina Sharma, Bridgerton
Joe LockeCharlie SpringHeartstopper
Kit Connor, Nick Nelson, Heartstopper
Paddy Bever, Max Turner, Coronation Street
DAY
casual women
The pursuit
The repair shop
This morning
COMEDY
after life
Derry Girls
don’t go out
Sex education
TALENT SHOW RIGHT
Anton Du Beke
David Walliams
Mo Gilligan
RuPaul