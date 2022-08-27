WhatsNew2Day
Alison Hammond dons a plunging black swimsuit as she rides a camel during Dubai getaway

Entertainment
Alison Hammond puts on a VERY busty show in a deep black bathing suit as she rides a camel during a getaway in Dubai

Published: 16:03, 27 August 2022 | Updated: 16:08, 27 August 2022

Alison Hammond appeared to be in a good mood when she shared a photo on Instagram from her outing in Dubai on Saturday.

The host, 47, put on a very busty display in a deep black swimsuit while accessorizing with tortoiseshell sunglasses and a black baseball cap.

She went on to ride a camel in the desert with friends and made sure to keep her fans updated on every move on her Instagram Stories.

Having fun! As she waved at the camera with her friends, the former Big Brother housemate seemed in her element, captioning her “Dubai vibes!!” wrote.

As she waved at the camera with her friends, the former Big Brother housemate seemed in her element, captioning her “Dubai vibes!!” wrote.

After seeing Alison’s story, PETA told MailOnline: “We can only assume that Alison is unaware that riding camels causes tremendous suffering to these animals and is sending her PETA US guide to avoidance.” of activities that exploit animals to help her make more informed and compassionate choices while on vacation.

Mimi Bekhechi, Vice President, Europe and Australia continues: “For camels used in the tourism industry, life does not resemble a natural existence.

Uh-oh: But after seeing Alison's story, PETA told MailOnline: 'We can only assume that Alison doesn't know that riding camels causes tremendous suffering to these animals'

Uh-oh: But after seeing Alison's story, PETA told MailOnline: 'We can only assume that Alison doesn't know that riding camels causes tremendous suffering to these animals'

“These intelligent animals are sometimes victims of violence, crammed into trucks and trailers for transport and forced to carry tourists on their backs for hours on end.

Exhausted camels work in scorching heat, often without access to shade or water. In fact, camel riding is so cruel that the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism has banned it near the pyramids of Giza.

“Camels are not selfie props or content creation tools. We can keep the holiday fun for everyone by leaving activities that exploit animals out of our program.’

It comes after Alison was nominated for a National Television Awards, but her This Morning co-stars Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were brutally rejected.

She will be up against Ant and Dec, both 46, who are shortlisted for the 21st straight year, while the ITV show itself will compete with The Chase, The Repair Shop and Loose Women for the Daytime Award.

Featuring a brand new venue at Wembley’s OVO Arena, the star-studded awards will be broadcast live on ITV on 15 September from 8pm, hosted by Joel Dommett.

