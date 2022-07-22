Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary host last show of This Morning before taking a break for summer

ITV’s This Morning welcomes a slew of new presenters for the summer, with regulars Phillip Schofield, Holly Willoughby, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary all taking a break from their duties.

And during the Friday morning edition of the show, Alison, 47, and Dermot, 49, said goodbye as they hosted their last show until September.

The pair played a beautiful montage of all the best moments from the past year on the daytime show.

Along with a swarm of Mamma Mia The Party cast members in London, the duo celebrated their final show outside the White City Television Studio in a setup inspired by the film franchise.

As he parted, Alison said to the camera, “Thank you so much for your company. Thank you so much for watching the show, it was absolutely amazing. We thought we’d get you some great moments enjoying the show with us and Phillip and Holly.”

‘See you in September, have a nice summer,’ Dermot said – before Alison yells ‘bye’ as they throw their hands in the air.

The screen then cut to the montage, which began with a September clip of Phillip and Holly in the Delorean time machine from Back To The Future.

As they went “back in time” with the selection of clips, a graphic read “Back to the first day of the series” appeared.

During the show, Alison and Dermot chatted with Loose Women’s Kaye Adams to find out what was going to be on the show – while exclaiming how much she would miss the duo.

Kaye pretended to cry when the camera came to her and wiped her cheeks with tissues before declaring, “I’m going to miss you two.”

The Scottish native let Alison and Dermot down with the bit, before shaking herself off and moving on to the actual segment.

This Morning has been hosted by the duo for the past two weeks, following Holly and Phillip’s departure over the summer.

And now their ongoing stint has come to an end, with Ruth Langsford, Josie Gibson, Rochelle Humes, Vernon Kay, Rylan Clark, Craig Doyle, Mollie King and Andi Peters all set to step in for the summer.

Holly and Phillip return on September 5, and Alison and Dermot return to their performance on Friday on the show.

This morning is broadcast on ITV and ITV Hub every day at 10am.