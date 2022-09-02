Alison Daddo opens up about being raped aged 17

Alison Brahe Daddo has been candid about her teenage rape, revealing that she kept it a secret for years due to feelings of “shame.”

The 52-year-old former model revealed details about the attack in her new book, Queen Menopause: Finding Your Majesty in the Mayhem.

Talking about the book – and the attack – for the first time on The big talk show with Jess Rowe, the mother of three explained that she was only 17 when she was raped by a male model after a party in Japan.

Explaining the poignant story, she said she was invited to a party by a “beautiful English girl” with whom she lived in Japan.

“It’s a very strange scene there. Really. It’s, it’s kind of, it’s kind of like the Wild, Wild Wild West of modeling, in a way because there are no parents, there are no adults, keeping up with what’s going on there.

“I had just turned 17. Again, I was very, very young and very lonely there the first time I was out of the house, and was invited to this party by a girl and my modeling block… It’s like a model boarding house.

“She was an English girl, a sweet English girl, and we were continuously booked together for some reason, and I must have been a lot like the right look for them.”

She went on to explain that she “didn’t even know” the party’s presenters, but went along with the expectation of a fun night, but it soon took a dark turn.

‘I’m sitting on the couch talking to her. Then out of nowhere these two other male models came running towards us, physically lifting me up, pushing me in the closet, which happened to be actually in the middle of the party and proceeded to grope my boobs, my vagina.

“They stuck their tongues in my throat or held me in our hearts, they were both good.”

She added that she was wearing a “black long-sleeved crop top and jeans” and was told she was “asking for it” because of what she was wearing.

“So while I was screaming and the music is going out, I’m screaming, I’m screaming and moving around.

“This man gets off her and pulls the two boys away, and I come out and I’m completely stunned, completely in shock.

“I don’t know anyone else in the room. And he said, “Do you want to get out of here?” And I said, “yes, yes, I do”. I just want to go home.

“It was a long way home. We had to take a train and then we had to walk and so he was chatting with me and it was really lovely. ‘

Alison explained that she believed the man “delivered her safely” to his apartment – before telling her he would “come in.”

‘That was my mistake. So he came in and then proceeded to rape me,’ she continued.

“He was actually a boxer, also a professional boxer. So for a long time I didn’t think it was right because I just let it happen. I just didn’t fight back because I was already in shock of what had happened and he saved me a little bit, so it was a really confusing experience that he rescued me from a terrible situation.

“And now he’s delivered me home. How do I say no? And I thought, “No, I don’t want to, I don’t want, I don’t want,” and then I just shut up. I said nothing.

“So I just put it away, got that away, but locked it under the bed. I just haven’t revisited that for many, many, many years.”

The model added that it touched her and that she had “tried to pigeonhole it.”

‘I never wanted to come across as sexy. I changed the way I dressed. That way I didn’t look very many men in the eye.

‘I’m actually still struggling with that. So if I meet someone and I’m introduced, it’s okay. But my eyes are lowered and I don’t look because I don’t want to invite something.’

She added that she didn’t tell her husband Cameron Daddo until she was 28.

“I finally revealed it in therapy. I met him when I was 20.

“So eight years later, and yes, I talked about that in therapy and we cried really hard together.”

The model added that it took her “a long time” to tell her parents and that she didn’t tell the kids until after the book was written.

The heartbreaking revelation comes after Alison shared how going through menopause led to physical insecurities.

The teacher recently told Body+Soul that she had gained some weight and feared that her 57-year-old husband would no longer find her changing body attractive.

“I know, for example, that Cam’s love language is physical. It’s what he wants and needs and how he feels safe with me,” she said.

“A lot of the distaste for my body shape had to do with what I thought Cam wanted, or what Cam liked. Once when he told me that he didn’t care if I put on weight and that he loved me as a person, I was more concerned with my own judgment of myself.”

Over time, Alison started to accept her new form, but says she still has rough periods where she feels less than confident.

“There are days when I go, ‘You’re just a cute little 52-year-old with a big belly,’ and then I put on a pair of jeans and think, ‘Oh, God, I look six months pregnant, I can’t take it. against.” I still go back and forth with it,” she said.

“I’m so aware now of what women have been taught about their body shapes. They are constantly described by how they look. You just have to love the shape you are.’

Alison was an It girl in the 1990s and has graced the covers of dozens of magazines during her successful modeling career.

She and Cameron married in 1991 and have three children together, daughters Lotus, 24, and Bodhi, 14, and a son, River, 20.

The couple celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary last year.

