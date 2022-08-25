Alison Brie wows in polka dot LBD with cut-outs and dazzling platform heels

<!–

Alison Brie let her inner fashionista shine when she promoted her new movie Spin Me Round.

The actress, 39, was the epitome of style when she arrived at the Today show in New York City on Wednesday.

She wowed in a shimmering polka dot LBD with cutouts along the torso and chest.

All eyes were on Alison as she made her way through the Big Apple, surrounded by her entourage.

Not only did the Glow star turn heads for her fabulous dress, but her very eye-catching pair of shoes as well.

She stepped around in black platform shoes adorned with a dazzling heel.

The beauty also carried an ornate silver purse.

Her hair was beautifully styled in loose, luscious waves with a center part.

Allison stars opposite Aubrey Plaza in the new rom-com Spin Me Round, released earlier this month.

The actress – who co-wrote Spin Me Round with director Jeff Baena – stars as Amber, an Olive Garden knock-off manager who is invited to Italy for a corporate retreat for high-performing executives.

But once she arrives, an assistant (Aubrey) to the chain’s founder (Alessandro Nivola) takes her to spend time with him on his yacht, after which the comedy takes several bizarre and unexpected turns.

“I would use the term romantic comedy loosely. It’s really expecting the unexpected,” Alison said of the film on Today.

My character goes on this trip to Italy expecting to fall in love, she’s ready for the Eat Pray Love, the Under The Tuscan Sun experience. But it bends more towards Taken, or like Eyes Wide Shut territory.

“I wouldn’t call it family fun,” she explained. “It’s an adult movie.”

Alison, who played Annie Edison on Community for six years, also spoke of rumors of the hit NBC series being made into a movie.

“I recently read online that Dan Harmon, our creator, has confirmed that he has a sketch and pitched the project. So you heard it from Dan Harmon first, not me.”

She also said she would be fully on board if they went through with the film.

‘I participate!’ Alison said if the movie had to be made. ‘Let’s go!’

“I love those guys, I love the show, we have such a passionate fan base, I’d love to make the movie for them and for us because it’s so much fun hanging out.”