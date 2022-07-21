ALISON BOSHOFF: Why ARE Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz ignoring each other on Instagram?

There was some surprise when bride Nicola Peltz chose not to wear a lone item from her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham during her three-day wedding in April.

And now the fashion world is outraged over an alleged froideur between the two women, which is being played out on social media.

Instagram experts point out that after the wedding, Peltz rarely “likes” any of David or Victoria Beckham’s posts — and the celebrity couple almost never likes any of hers, either.

For example, neither David nor Victoria liked Nicola’s post of the Tatler cover calling her “The New Mrs. Beckham.” Neither of them threw a like for a photo of Peltz’s mother Claudia, to which Nicola wrote, “Family is everything to me.”

Now the fashion world is furious over an alleged froideur between the two women, which is being played out on social media. A likely story (from left): Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham

In the three months following the April 9 wedding, Nicola liked only five of the 131 posts Victoria had posted on Instagram. And during that same period, Victoria only found six of the 35 posted by Nicola. nice

Even stranger, neither David nor Victoria liked a series of wedding photos of their son and new daughter-in-law, taken from Vogue and posted to Nicola’s Instagram.

In a similar vein, Nicola didn’t like Victoria’s happy birthday wishes to daughter Harper this year. And neither she nor Brooklyn liked Victoria’s recent messages wishing David a happy wedding anniversary.

It wasn’t always like that. Last summer, in the three months between early June and late August, Victoria liked 20 of Nicola’s posts and exclaimed on August 29, ‘Kisses! We love you!’

During that same period, Nicola liked 25 of Victoria’s posts — everything from her future mother-in-law’s fashion collection featured in Vogue Korea to her eye pencils.

But things seem to have changed since the wedding.

In the three months following the April 9 wedding, Nicola liked only five of the 131 posts Victoria had posted on Instagram. And during that same period, Victoria liked only six of Nicola’s 35 posts.

A source in the Beckham family says: ‘People are constantly speculating about relationships – we don’t care, it’s just stupid.’

A source in the Beckham family says: ‘People are constantly speculating about relationships – we don’t care, it’s just stupid’

In May, Nicola took no too subtle distance from her in-laws when she told Vogue magazine: “Their wedding was incredible, but the wedding we were most inspired by was Iman and David Bowie’s.”

I’m told, ‘There’s a sense that the Peltzes would rather turn their noses up at the Beckhams…the way they do things and their celebrity profile.

“Meanwhile, the Peltz clan has really embraced Brooklyn. There’s a sense that Brooklyn is all about the Peltz family now, not the Beckhams.”

Brooklyn has renamed itself Peltz Beckham. And he is certainly encouraged by his 80-year-old father-in-law, who has built his fortune in food and catering, in his new career as a foodie and food influencer.

Nicola told Tatler in June that she loved listening to her husband get career advice from her father. “I see him calling my father and saying, ‘What do you think of this?’ ‘

Sir Paul McCartney, 80, had a blast this week at his home in the Hamptons with family including daughter Beatrice.

Macca’s had a home there for decades and it’s a favorite destination for ‘R’n’R’ when he’s not performing.

What is less well known is that the former Beatle has a close group of friends nearby with whom he trains. Known as the “yoga boys,” their number includes actor Alec Baldwin, 64, and rock singer Jon Bon Jovi, 60.