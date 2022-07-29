ALISON BOSHOFF: Nigel Havers craves Stones film satisfaction

Narrate the full, extraordinary story of the infamous 1960s drug bust at the Rolling Stone Keith Richards home—when Marianne Faithfull was reportedly found wearing only a fur coat—has kept actor Nigel Havers occupied for more than a decade.

Havers’ father, Sir Michael, was the most expensive lawyer in London at the time, defending Richards and Mick Jagger, who were both convicted and given prison terms, which were later lifted.

The actor, who remembers meeting the Stones as a teenager, first launched the project at the BBC in 2004. Now it seems to be moving forward at last. Havers said, ‘We’re about to cast – and Hugh Bonneville is playing my dad!’

The question of who will play Jagger makes Havers laugh nervously. He jokes that Sir Mick is in such good shape, maybe he can play himself.

But as Jagger celebrated his 79th birthday this week, it’s more likely that the role will be taken by an up-and-coming charismatic young Brit, like Anson Boon, who played Johnny Rotten on the TV series Pistol and shares a penchant for snake hip fashion with the frontman. of the Stones.

The film will be titled The Butterfly And The Wheel, after the leader’s famous column in The Times newspaper in which (using a line borrowed from poet Alexander Pope): “Who breaks a butterfly on a wheel?”

Havers said: ‘The Times, edited by William Rees-Mogg [MP Jacob’s dad] ran a leadership column. He was the first to say, “Don’t go after Mick and Keith.”

“It’s a ridiculously good article, which the judge directed.” Havers added: “My father took the case and became a liberal. He never wore a stiff collar to court again. It changed his whole personality, which is great.

During the robbery of Redlands, Richards’ Sussex estate, in 1967, Jagger, Richards and Faithfull apparently came from an acid trip.

Police found a handful of amphetamine pills, plus some heroin from a friend, as well as some cannabis. Jagger and Richards pleaded not guilty, but were convicted.

Jagger was fined £200 and three months in prison for possession of four amphetamine tablets. Richards was found guilty of allowing the smoking of cannabis on his property and sentenced to a year in prison and a fine of £500. Both were released on bail after spending a night behind bars, pending appeals.

Two days later, the op-ed appeared in The Times, with Rees-Mogg questioning whether “Mr Jagger received a harsher sentence than would have been appropriate for a purely anonymous young man.”

He later said, “No one else would have been sent to jail for what was essentially a seasickness tablet.”