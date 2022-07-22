ALISON BOSHOFF: Nicola Peltz fuels rumors of Insta-feud with Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz fueled rumors of an Insta feud with Victoria Beckham by emphatically posting an image of her husband Brooklyn’s ‘Peltz’ tattoo — just 20 minutes after DailyMail.com sparked speculation of a social media froideur between the model and her mother – in-laws

Nicola Peltz Beckham is a young woman who loves to make passionate declarations of love.

Thursday night, the 27-year-old posted a photo to her Instagram Story of her husband Brooklyn’s chest — highlighting the word “Peltz,” which he has written in a huge cursive tattoo on it. Underneath is a cherub with an arrow.

The message seems clear: this man belongs to me and my family.

Brooklyn, 23, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, took the unusual step of taking Nicola’s family name when he married; the couple have both changed their names to become Peltz Beckhams.

However, this tattoo was done in February, ahead of the lovebirds’ mega-wedding, which took place in April at the Peltz family’s Palm Beach mansion, and two months before Brooklyn officially became a Peltz Beckham.

“I’m so glad you’re a Peltz @brooklynbeckham,” Nicola wrote, sharing the original ink image.

She shared the photo just 20 minutes after DailyMail.com published a story asking why she so rarely likes posts from her in-laws from Beckham.

Needless to say, the timing of the model’s last message showing the tattoo seems particularly sharp.

Wouldn’t it be a not very subtle hint about a family breakup? Sure, it’ll only fuel the conversation about an Insta feud.

As first reported here Thursday night, she hardly ever likes messages from Victoria, and Victoria hardly likes messages from her.

Speculation about chilling relationships between Nicola, 27, and Victoria (pictured right together in July 2020), 48, surfaced after it was revealed that Posh Spice hadn’t ‘liked’ any of the model’s Instagram posts – including images – for nearly two months. of Brooklyn and his wife (pictured left together) on honeymoon

The fashion world is now full of speculation about an alleged Instagram froideur between the two women

It can be revealed that it’s been nearly two months since Posh last liked one of Nicola’s posts on May 26 — and she hasn’t liked any of the images the younger woman shared from her honeymoon with Brooklyn.

Nicola, meanwhile, doesn’t like Posh posts about her 29th Vogue magazine cover, her wedding anniversary to David, or even Harper’s 11th birthday. She also didn’t like a message wishing David a happy Father’s Day, despite her husband Brooklyn being in the message.

However, the model liked a recent post shared by fashion designer Victoria five days ago, which featured a series of photos of the Beckhams’ youngest child, daughter Harper, posing in front of a mirror.

Yet the chilling Instagram relationship between Nicola and Victoria stands in stark contrast to the once loving online connection that existed between them, which was gushing to say the least.

Questions have also been raised about the Beckhams’ apparent exclusion from the honeymoon.

It turns out that the Nicola and Brooklyn honeymooned with the Peltz family, consisting of father Nelson, mother Claudia and at least one of her brothers, on a yacht off the coast of Italy.

Victoria hasn’t liked any of Nicola’s Instagram posts since May 26, when she offered her online endorsement for a Dior campaign posted by the model (pictured)

However, Posh has disliked several milestone posts, including images of Brooklyn and Nicola’s honeymoon

At the same time, the Beckhams were on a smaller yacht with sons Cruz and Romeo and daughter Harper.

I was told that although both parties were on board yachts off the coast of Italy at the same time, they did not meet because they were not in the same place at the same time.

However, Posh and Becks spotted Brooklyn and Nicola for dinner in Venice earlier this month during Beckhams anniversary outing, so the relationships should be friendly enough in real life. All of this begs the question of what the heck is happening online — and why.

Perhaps Brooklyn is simply relying on the advice Nicola’s “man of honour,” her brother Brad Peltz, gave him at the wedding. “Rule number one: happy wife, happy life,” he said. “Rule number two: don’t ruin rule number one.”

This isn’t the first time there have been rumors of a rift between Nicola and another member of the extended Beckham clan; Ahead of speculation about her cooling relationship with Victoria, reports surfaced suggesting tension between the model and Mia Regan, the ex-girlfriend of the Beckhams’ youngest son, Romeo.

It was alleged that Victoria was planning a girls’ luncheon between her son’s new wife Brooklyn and Romeo’s then-model girlfriend, whom he parted ways earlier this month.