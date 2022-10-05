Alisha Weir’s rise from obscurity after ‘unforgettable audition’ led to her coveted lead in Matilda

It was just another day at the office for Dame Emma Thompson on Wednesday afternoon as the red carpet was rolled out on behalf of her latest film, a film adaptation of Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical.

But while Thompson’s acting pedigree is well established, less is known about her young co-star in the upcoming film — though you suspect that’s about to change.

Born on September 26, 2009 and raised in the Knocklyon area of ​​Dublin, Alisha Weir has been plucked from relative obscurity to play the ‘brilliant’ Matilda Wormwood, a schoolgirl with a vivid imagination who dares to take a stand and take her boldest. turning dreams into reality.

It would almost be art imitating life for the young Irish actress, who won the coveted role when she was an 11-year-old drama student with little professional experience to speak of.

Now 13 years old and on the cusp of a major promotional campaign with A-list actors, Weir appears to be making a remarkable leap from independent feature films to international stardom.

Before stepping into Matilda’s little shoes, the young actress and singer had previously appeared on Ireland’s The Late Late Toy Show, performing a rendition of Cyndi Lauper’s True Colors, and Once the musical at the Olympia Theater in Dublin.

She was also featured in the 2018 independent thriller Don’t Leave Home, in which she played Siobhan Callahan, and the Irish TV drama Darklands.

There has also been a brief appearance on mainstream TV, with the young performer in a rendition of Trip The Light Fantastic on Dancing With The Stars Ireland.

Following her casting alongside Thompson and former Bond actress Lashana Lynch in 2021, young star’s drama teacher Johnny Ward – a successful actor best known for his role on Irish soap opera Fair City – tweeted his delight.

He told his followers: ‘MASSIVE NEWS!! Overjoyed to finally announce that my Drama Student Alisha Weir has landed the title role of ‘Matilda’ in the Roald Dahl Netflix production of Matilda!! So so proud!’

Ward also praised Maureen V Ward Talent Agency Ireland, an extension of the successful Talented Kids Agency Ireland, for its role in representing Weir and nurturing her evolving career.

Rather, the agency appeared to foreshadow the trajectory her career could take by publishing a glowing report in 2019, describing her vocal performance as “very clear” and “perfectly tuned.”

Alisha later admitted she was overwhelmed after winning a role last played by child star Mara Wilson in Danny DeVito’s 1996 rendition of Dahl’s popular children’s book.

She wrote on Instagram in January 2021: “I’m excited to play the part of ‘Matilda’ in Matilda, the movie musical that will be released on Netflix.

‘I’m so excited to get started!!! Thank you all very much for all your nice comments. I am so happy.’

However, she would have to wait for work to begin on production, with principal photography at Shepperton Studios initially being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Matilda director Matthew Warchus recently admitted the role as a “big part” for Weir, but she deserved it on credit after “an unforgettable audition.”

Speaking about the new production, he added: ‘Matilda will be an imaginative and fresh retelling of the award-winning musical Matilda, featuring talented young newcomers alongside established stars.

“I look forward to introducing this beloved and powerful story to a new generation of fans around the world.”

The film is based on the 1988 novel by Roald Dahl and is written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin from his stage adaptation of the book.

The musical became an instant hit when it opened at RSC’s Courtyard Theater in Stratford in November 2010; after which it was transferred to the Cambridge Theatre, where it will reopen as soon as allowed. It also enjoyed a good run on Broadway.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical will be released on November 25 by Sony Pictures.

Inseparable: Dame Emma Thompson greeted young co-star Alisha with a warm hug as they attended a photocall and press conference for the new film in London on Wednesday afternoon