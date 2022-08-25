Alisha Fagan: Woman accused of killing a grandfather in crash is released to ‘healing centre’

A woman who allegedly killed a grandfather in Melbourne in a horror crash has been released on bail – and will be free to shop and walk in a ‘healing centre’.

Alisha Jane Fagan – who is accused of murdering Sedat Hassan while on bail on a series of separate charges mainly related to driving – has been released on bail after a tearful appearance before a magistrate.

Fagan, 22, has been released from a nursing home for troubled indigenous youth.

She will be able to enjoy trips to the cinema and visits to a gym with sauna and spa.

She wore rosary beads in court and was told it was almost inevitable that a catastrophic event would occur as a result of her driving skills.

Alisha Fagan (pictured), faces a series of charges after her Audi reportedly plowed into Sedat Hassan’s Honda in Melbourne’s Sunshine West

Mr Hassan (pictured) died of injuries sustained in the crash in which Fagan’s three passengers reportedly fled the scene in a decision labeled a ‘bastard’ by police

It is alleged that Fagan was traveling at a speed of at least 78 km/h in a 50 km/h zone when she drove her black Audi in Mr Hassan’s Honda in the western suburb of Sunshine West on June 9 this year. Melbourne crashed.

She denies being the driver, but DNA on the driver’s side airbag matches her with a probability of one to 100 billion, Magistrate John Hardy was told.

The charge of dangerous driving resulting in death is the fourteenth case currently facing court for Fagan. She was on four bail orders at the time of the crash.

The charges include driving while suspended, speeding to 150 km/h and being chased by police, Detective Senior Constable Jason Barry-Bassett said.

During one incident, Fagan is said to have driven over police speed sticks and continued on his way with a tire that had come off the rim.

With that alleged history, it was “almost inevitable” that something tragic would happen, Mr Hardy said.

“The real concern I had, and have, is that she has some sort of psychological addiction to driving, even when she knows she shouldn’t be,” he said.

Fagan had been held in Melbourne’s women’s prison, the Dame Phyllis Frost Center since June.

Relatives of Mr Hassan also watched the hearing via video.

In their objection to bail, their main concern was that what happened to their father and grandfather would happen to someone else, prosecutor Daniel White said.

“As your honor has pointed out, this was inevitable,” he said.

In a previous appearance, Fagan lashed out in court, screaming, crying and insisting that she was “trying to help him.”

Fagan, 22, has been released on bail at a residential care center for troubled indigenous youth

Her three passengers are said to have fled the scene in what police later described as an “asshole.”

At the two-hour hearing in June, Fagan wailed as the details of the crash were read, while her lawyer noted that she was concerned for her well-being.

“I tried to help him… I couldn’t help him,” she screamed. ‘How do I get it out of my head?

‘I can’t think about it. Every time I try to sleep I just see him. I tried to help him, I tried to help him.’

Fagan was the only person involved in the crash to wait behind and assist the dying grandfather, police say.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Hill said other occupants of her car were “cowardly” to “run away from the crime scene.”

“If they had stayed… instead of running, maybe they could have saved him,” he said.

“The law says you have to stop and help because you have a real chance of saving someone’s life.

“It’s a real asshole to let someone die on the side of the road as a result of a collision in which you were involved.”

Fagan was charged with dangerous driving that resulted in death, possession of a controlled weapon, possession of a drug addiction and violating bail.

Her lawyer said the 22-year-old has chronic depression and borderline personality disorder, and has threatened to harm herself.

Detective Senior Constable Barry Bassett said she has “general disregard for the law.”

Her traffic record was read to the court, with police saying she was an “extreme risk” to the public.

“I’ve picked up a very, very disturbing bundle of cases (she has) in the past 15 months,” the magistrate said.

“This all smells like a youngster who has completely lost control. I’m really in a situation where I’m really worried about what’s going on with her.’

Ms Fagan’s family sat in the back of the court to offer support. At one point you saw her father comfort her.