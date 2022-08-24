Alisha Fagan: Melbourne woman accused of causing a granddad’s death is bailed for the fifth time

A magistrate has told a Melbourne woman that it was almost inevitable that a catastrophic event would result from her driving.

Despite opposition from the grieving family of Sedat Hassan’s grandfather, Alisha Jane Fagan, who is accused of murdering him, has been released on bail.

It is alleged that 22-year-old Fagan was traveling at least 78 km/h in a 50 km/h zone when she crashed her black Audi into Mr Hassan’s Honda in Sunshine West on 9 June this year.

She denies being the driver, but DNA on the driver’s airbag matches her with a probability of one to 100 billion, Magistrate John Hardy was told.

Alisha Fagan (pictured), faces a series of charges after her Audi reportedly plowed into Sedat Hassan’s Honda in Melbourne’s Sunshine West

The charge of dangerous driving resulting in death is the fourteenth case currently facing court for Fagan. She was on four points of bail at the time of the crash.

The charges include driving while suspended, speeding to 150 km/h and being chased by police, Detective Senior Constable Jason Barry-Bassett said.

During one incident, Fagan is said to have driven over police speed sticks and continued on his way with a tire that had come off the rim.

With that alleged history, it was “almost inevitable” that something tragic would happen, Mr Hardy said.

“The real concern I had and have is that she has some sort of psychological addiction to driving, even when she knows she shouldn’t be,” he said.

Fagan had been held in Melbourne’s women’s prison, the Dame Phyllis Frost Center since June.

She wore a rosary around her neck and cried heavily during the bail application on Wednesday morning.

Relatives of Mr Hassan also watched the hearing via video.

Their main concern is that what happened to their father and grandfather will happen to someone else, prosecutor Daniel White said.

“As your honor has pointed out, this was inevitable,” he said.

Mr Hassan (pictured) died of injuries sustained in the crash in which Fagan’s three passengers reportedly fled the scene in a decision labeled a ‘bastard’ by police

In a previous lawsuit, Fagan lashed out in court, screaming, crying and insisting that she was “trying to help him.”

Her three passengers are said to have fled the scene in what police later described as an “asshole.”

At a two-hour hearing in June, Fagan moaned as details of the crash were read, as her lawyer noted that she was concerned for her well-being.

“I tried to help him… I couldn’t help him,” she screamed. ‘How do I get it out of my head?

‘I can’t think about it. Every time I try to sleep I just see him. I tried to help him, I tried to help him.’

Fagan’s black Audi (pictured) was reportedly plowed into Mr Hassan’s Honda, leaving the beloved grandfather fatally injured

Fagan was the only person involved in the crash to wait behind and assist the dying grandfather, police say.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Hill said other occupants of her car were “cowardly” to “run away from the crime scene.”

“If they had stayed… instead of running away, maybe they could have saved him,” he said.

“The law says you have to stop and help because you have a real chance of saving someone’s life.

“It’s a real asshole to let someone die on the side of the road as a result of a collision in which you were involved.”

At a two-hour hearing in June, Fagan whimpered and cried as the horrific details of the crash were read, while her lawyer was concerned for her well-being. Pictured is the crash scene

Fagan was charged with dangerous driving that resulted in death, possession of a controlled weapon, possession of a drug addiction and violating bail.

Her lawyer said the 22-year-old has chronic depression and borderline personality disorder, and has threatened to harm herself.

Detective Senior Constable Barry Bassett said she has “general disregard for the law.”

Her traffic record was read to the court, with police saying she was an “extreme risk” to the public.

Hassan’s family objected to bail of Alisha Jane Fagan, accused of murdering him

“I’ve picked up a very, very disturbing bundle of cases (she has) in the past 15 months,” the magistrate said.

“This all smells like a youngster who has completely lost control. I’m really in a situation where I’m really worried about what’s going on with her.’

Ms Fagan’s family sat in the back of the court to offer support. At one point you saw her father comfort her.