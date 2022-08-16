Alienware has new gaming monitors with built-in headset stand

Alienware is releasing a few new gaming monitors, including a 25-incher with a 360 Hz variable refresh rate and a 27-inch Quad HD option that can overclock to 280 Hz. Both monitors feature slimmer designs than the brand’s other recent offerings, with smaller bases and extendable headset stands, giving users more desk space for huge desk pads and full-sized keyboards.

The smaller model (AW2523HF) aesthetically doesn’t scream gaming gear: it’s all matte black plastic with a glossy Alienware main logo and the number “25” on the back, which doesn’t glow like the 27-inch (AW2723DF) model does. The 25-inch model features a Full HD 1080p IPS display with Vesa AdaptiveSync certification, HDR10 support and 99 percent of the sRGB spectrum.

With the 27-inch option, Alienware also adds DisplayHDR 600 certification and a Creator Mode option that gives you 95 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, as well as full sRGB color space, making it more color-accurate when editing videos or photos. on it while Steam is closed. The native IPS panel refresh rate is 240Hz and also includes both Nvidia G-Sync certification and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, unlike the smaller model which only sports the latter.

In terms of connectivity, both models have similar arrangements, including two HDMI 2.0 ports, Type-B USB 3.2 Gen 1 upstream with four USB-A downstream ports, line-out and headphone jacks, and a DisplayPort 1.4 port. There’s also a joystick control that operates Alienware’s revamped OSD settings screen, and thankfully the monitors don’t have any external power bricks. Unfortunately, there is no USB-C connectivity for those who want to use it as laptop docking stations for office work.

These screens aren’t particularly noteworthy compared to Dell/Alienware’s other offerings, such as the 34-inch curved Alienware QD-OLED, its monster gaming laptop with a 480Hz refresh screen, or 4K VRR monitors with HDMI 2.1 that work well. with Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles. But what the new monitors do offer are basic PC gaming needs, ideal for esports players who aren’t looking for extracurricular frills.

Both monitors come with Dell’s three-year warranty, which includes a pre-exchange service if you experience any problems, including minor defects in bright pixels. The 25-inch model will be available on September 7 for $449.99, and the 27-incher will be available on October 6 for $649.99.