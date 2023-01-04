Alien Ant Farm lead singer is charged with battery for bizarrely pulling fan’s hand into his crotch

The lead singer of rock band Alien Ant Farm has been charged with battery after he bizarrely grabbed a male fan’s hand in the crotch at a concert in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, DailyMail.com can reveal.

Dryden Mitchell, frontman of the one-time hit group best known for their 2001 remake of Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal,” was performing the cover of the hit at the swanky Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Oct. 29 when he inexplicably lost the reached out his hand and placed it on his crotch.

In a YouTube video of the performance that is now the main piece of evidence against Mitchell, the fan can be seen quickly pulling his hand from the lead singer’s grasp.

The lightning-fast meeting went unnoticed during the show, and moments later the band’s set came to an end.

But just over two weeks later, on Nov. 15, the fan, a 45-year-old man from Miami, went to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department to complain that Mitchell assaulted him.

Reached by phone, the fan told DailyMail.com he had no idea what prompted Mitchell to do what he did and said he was saving further comment for a later date.

“I want to tell my story, but I have to listen to my civil lawyers,” said the man, whose name was not made public in a police report of the incident obtained by DailyMail.com.

‘I’d like to talk to you later. I want to get the story out, because what happened wasn’t right.’

Parts of his story are told in the police report, released after the Broward State Attorney’s Office filed a premeditated charge — punishable by up to a year in prison — against Mitchell on Dec. 30.

‘[The fan] said he had his fist in the air and was trying to take a picture with Mitchell,” police wrote.

‘[He] told that Mitchell grabbed his fist while it was in the air and pulled the fist into his private area (genitals) against his pants. [He] stated that at that moment he immediately withdrew his hand.’

The fan told police he decided to press charges well after the fact because he was “not doing well.”

‘[He] felt this was not the right behavior to do in front of all concertgoers and also stated that there were also children in the crowd,” the police wrote. ‘[The fan] indicated that he wanted to report it to the police.’

Attempts to contact Mitchell, who lives in Riverside, California, by phone and through his booking agency, New York-based TKO, were unsuccessful.

A detailed message requesting comment was left with a representative of the agency and had not been returned.

This isn’t the first incident involving the band and an alleged fan battery.

While Alien Ant Farm was touring England in 2016, the foursome’s guitarist, Terry Corso, attacked a fan at a show in the northwestern town. Chester after the fan threw liquid at him.

Corso said he assumed the fluid was urine because Mitchell had been doused in urine at a show in Preston just two days earlier.

The guitarist jumped into the crowd and hit the fan. The fluid was not, in fact, urine, and Corso was eventually fined and given a 12-month suspended discharge—similar to a year’s probation in the US.

Mitchell, a married father of two, is a founding member of Alien Ant Farm, which was established in Riverside in 1996.

The rock band, consisting of Tim Peugh, Mike Cosgrove, Dryden Mitchell and Terry Corso, was formed in 1996 in Riverside, California.

The band’s first studio album was named Best Independent Album at the 1999 LA Music Awards, but it was their second album, ANThology, that was a huge success.

The song ‘Smooth Criminal’ went to number 1 on the Modern Rock Tracks chart, number 1 in Australia and number 3 in the UK.

The song was featured in the movie American Pie 2 (in a memorable scene where Jason Biggs’ character glues his hand to his crotch) and has since received 267 million views on YouTube.

The song unexpectedly went viral again last summer, prompting the LA Times to publish a Q&A with Mitchell in June.

“That was a big mess when it went down,” Mitchell told the Times of his early rise to fame.

“We just flew around the world, flew everywhere and did what we love. We were so cocky. I wasn’t thinking about my 46-year-old [self] Earlier. I’m a father now!’

Another song on the album, ‘Movies’ became the band’s second most popular song, reaching the Top 5 in the UK and has since received 22 million views on YouTube.

While touring Spain in 2002, the band was involved in a bus accident that killed the driver and injured the band members.

Mitchell suffered the worst injuries of the group, breaking a vertebra in his back. He was airlifted to a hospital in London and largely recovered after surgery in Los Angeles.

Alien Ant Farm has since released three more albums, most recently in 2015, but none have approached ANThology’s popularity.

In 2020, the band released a Covid-era remake of Wham’s ‘Everything She Wants’ which has half a million views on YouTube.

Mitchell has yet to be booked for the battery charge, which was filed in absentia.

Defendants in such cases are routinely notified to appear in court, but that has not yet happened in this case and the court date has yet to be determined.