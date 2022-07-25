Alicia Vikander reveals she suffered a ‘painful’ miscarriage before welcoming her first child

Alicia Vikander is candid about the pain she went through after having an “extreme” miscarriage before becoming pregnant with her first child.

The Tomb Raider actress, 33, revealed in September 2021 that she had quietly welcomed a baby boy – now 17 months old – with husband Michael Fassbender, 45, earlier that year.

But Alicia has now spoken out about the “painful” struggle she faced on her journey to become a mother, admitting in a new interview with The times that “it took time” for the couple to conceive their first baby together.

“We have a child now, but it took us time,” she said, before revealing she had a “painful, extreme” miscarriage before becoming pregnant with her son.

Alicia stars in the new Sky Atlantic TV show Irma Vep who plays a pop star who is forced to return to the stage shortly after a miscarriage.

The actress says that dealing with such painful issues on screen helps her deal with her own grief.

She also compared her experiences to her 2016 film The Light Between Oceans, in which she starred opposite Michael, with the pair playing a childless couple who go through two miscarriages and end up adopting a girl lost at sea.

Alicia added: “[The miscarriage] was so extreme, painful to go through and of course it reminded me of making that movie [The Light Between Oceans]. That film now has a different meaning.’

The Ex Machina star added: ‘Sometimes you go through things that are difficult in life and if you have an office job you can take some distance.

“But there are times when myself or colleagues have experienced something and, well, I can’t understand how they ended up on the red carpet after that. To be met by people who ask, “How are you?” Considering what they had just been through? Most people wouldn’t be able to leave their homes.’

Michael and Alicia married in October 2017 – three years after they started dating, after meeting on the set of The Light Between Oceans.

She has avoided talking about her and Michael’s child in public — or revealing their name or gender — but in a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaarthe Oscar-winning star opened up about motherhood, saying she always puts her “little family” first.

She said: ‘In my small family, with my husband and my child, we always travel together. That’s the rule. We do chores so one of us can always be with the baby.’

The couple, who currently live together in Lisbon, Portugal, are known for being notoriously private and had not previously discussed whether they would have children together.

She also previously discussed her fertility struggles during the candid interview, telling the magazine, “I’ve been trying to get pregnant for a while. So I had hard times during the lockdown. I struggled for a while.

“For a while I didn’t think I could get pregnant…”

She added that she decided to talk about her problems to help other women who were going through similar experiences.

Alicia continued: “I stopped for a bit and thought, ‘Am I going to talk about this?’ But I think it’s universal and so many women go through similar things. And it’s heavy.’