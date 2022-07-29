Alicia Silverstone rocks makeup-free face and all-black outfit as she takes a long walk in Manhattan

Alicia Silverstone showed off her amazing natural skin in full as she stepped out in New York City on Friday.

The 45-year-old Clueless star sported a makeup-free look when she was spotted taking a long walk from Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood to Chinatown.

She looked totally at ease in a loose-fitting all-black ensemble as she headed out for lunch with a friend.

Alicia showed her arms in a black satin tank top, which she complemented with flowing black wide-leg pants.

She was also wearing a set of black sandals and a floppy straw bag with round black handles.

The Batman & Robin star sported her shoulder-length blonde locks styled with a center part and soft waves.

On Thursday she was featured in a video for animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

She was pictured in a black blazer with a ‘Go Vegan’ shirt on, while Bear wore a matching jacket with a ‘Stop Eating Animals’ shirt.

The video featured a variety of stars, including Edie Falco of The Sopranos, who advocated veganism and no meat.

Alicia and her son had no lines in the video and were just photographed posing for a photo shoot.

Joaquin Phoenix also made a wordless appearance in an outdoor photoshoot where he posed with a sheep.

Alicia has been busy lately with several projects premiering this year. In January, she starred in the thriller The Requin, about a couple whose villa is washed away during a tropical storm, leaving them stranded at sea while surrounded by bloodthirsty sharks.

She returned to her comedic talents with the Netflix film Senior Year, in which she appeared with Rebel Wilson.

Rebel stars in the film as the adult version of a high school cheerleader who falls into a 20-year coma after performing.

Alicia plays Deanna Russo, a former balcony girl who inspires Rebel’s character after getting married just after graduation.

Alicia recently raised eyebrows when she… revealed that she still sleeps next to her 11-year-old son Bear Blu, which she said was a more “natural” way of doing things.

The fence star opened up during an extended interview about her unique dynamic with her only child The Ellen Fisher podcast, in which she claimed she simply “follows nature” by sleeping next to her son, who she shares with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki. The two broke up in 2018.

“Bear and I still sleep together,” the actress explained on the July 19 episode, comparing her sleeping arrangement to humans trying to survive in a “wild environment.”

“If you were in a wild environment where there are wild animals, if you put your baby there, your baby will be eaten,” she said, pointing away from herself. “So it’s not ideal for the baby to be there.”

Alicia caused a wave of controversy ten years earlier when she revealed she was feeding her son… he chewed his food and passed it from her mouth to his.

She also spoke in the interview about how she rarely used diapers while potty training him as she stared at six months, claiming she never raised her voice to him.

The actress summed up her parenting style by calling herself “a natural mommy” and “a loving mommy,” focusing on soft communication and removing things like TV from the family home.

“I believe in love, I believe in nature and our society is afraid of nature and afraid of love,” she responded to any criticism.

‘I don’t invent the things I do, I didn’t invent any of them. I would like to take credit for everything, but unfortunately it’s not me, I just follow nature.’

“I just wanted to do what was healthiest for him, so every choice I make is based on instinct or deep research.”

Alicia previously caused controversy in 2014, when she revealed in her book The Kind Mama that she was anti-vaccine, instead relying on a vegan diet to keep her son healthy. result of his plant-based diet.

“I’m not against Western medicine,” she wrote. “The problem is, we use it as a first step for everything, even when it’s not necessary.”

The actress continued, claiming: ‘There is mounting anecdotal evidence from doctors who have received distressed calls from parents claiming their child was ‘never the same’ after receiving a vaccine.

“And I personally have friends whose babies have been drastically affected in this way.”