Alicia Silverstone heads on a hike with her three pet pooches and a pal through the Hollywood Hills

Alicia Silverstone took advantage of another sunny and warm Southern California day by taking her three dogs and a friend for a walk.

And judging by the big beaming smile on her face, the Clueless star thoroughly enjoyed her day out in nature with her four-legged relatives.

The actress led the pack as they made their way around the trails in the Hollywood Hills area.

Silverstone went out without makeup and kept it casual and sporty in the fashion department, wearing black and white patterned sweatpants and a cropped white concert t-shirt with the legendary rock band KISS on the front.

She also donned a pair of comfy black sneakers for the long walk and had her long blond locks pulled up into a loose bun.

As the mother of a young boy, the Gold Globe nominated performer made sure to bring everything she needs to keep herself and her puppies hydrated in a backpack.

Towards the end of the walk, Team Silverstone descended those long stairs, prompting them to take a short break.

Just minutes later, they were back on their walk along more traditional suburban streets.

During the walk, the proud vegan took charge of her pack by always leading the way and letting her know who the leader is by staying ahead of the dogs.

At this point, the Batman & Robin actress, 45, looked refreshed from all the exercise and continued with the last leg of the walk.

Glowing: The self-proclaimed animal lover and her friend both had a hearty laugh when they noticed an admiring photographer

In recent years, Silverstone has starred in the Netflix series The Baby-Sitters Club, but it was canceled in March 2022 after two seasons.

In recent years, Silverstone has starred in the Netflix series The Baby-Sitters Club. The comedy drama, which followed the friendship and adventures of five high school students as they started a babysitting business in Connecticut, aired for two seasons before being canceled last March.

She also voiced the role of Queen Marlena for the Netflix superhero fantasy series Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which aired in two parts last year.

The Northern California native will also star in an episode of American Horror Stories.

In May, Variety reported that she and Anna Faris had joined the cast of the upcoming movie, Tunnels, which will also star Susan Sarandon and Jaeden Martell.

New Performance: The Golden Globe-nominated actress joined the cast of the movie Tunnels in May