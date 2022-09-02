Alicia Keys speaks out about incident where a fan grabbed her face and kissed her on the cheek

<!–

Alicia Keys opened up Monday about a sensational moment at a recent show in Vancouver, Canada.

The singer-songwriter, 41, was performing when a fan grabbed her face.

They started giving her a kiss on the cheek, leaving the star clearly shocked and horrified.

The New York native was in the middle of singing Empire State of Mind when the fan grabbed her.

The Hollywood Unlocked Instagram account shared a video of the clip with the caption “#SocialiteSoundOff: We love this song too, but damn it, lady! #Socialites, was this fan doing too much by kissing #AliciaKeys on the cheek?!’

Keys was quick to respond to the video posted to the highly popular account.

“Believe me, I was like what the F—!!!!!!!! Doesn’t she know what time it is???’ the Girl on Fire star wrote.

Keys has recently been touring North America with shows in New York City and Toronto.

She also faced some criticism from fans during a performance in England earlier this summer.

At the Queen’s Jubilee in early June, Keys performed Empire State of Mind, despite being a song about the United States of America.

Some fans were quick to criticize Keys; however, the My Boo singer said Queen Elizabeth chose the set list.

“I’m telling the boys that the Queen has requested the songs I’m singing,” she said in a video she posted to Instagram. “And they said, ‘You cannot refuse the queen.'”