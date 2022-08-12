Alicia Keys rocks chapped beaded top as she takes selfies on top of Radio City Music Hall in NYC

<!–

Alicia Keys bared some serious skin during an impromptu photoshoot atop Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Thursday.

The 41-year-old singer-songwriter showed off her cleavage and toned stomach in a skimpy beaded bra top as she wielded a selfie stick.

She styled the one-of-a-kind garment with lightly washed high-waisted jeans with paint splatters on the thighs.

Keys wore her braided hair in a low ponytail with several braided strands left out to frame her face.

As far as accessories go, the hitmaker rocked a pair of large gold earrings and a matching chain necklace.

Her complexion took on a striking glow as she beamed at the fans who gathered in front of the iconic venue.

With her cell phone secured to a portable tripod, Keys took several sultry poses before taking a moment to capture a video of herself on the building.

A number of onlookers took to the street to face the 15-time Grammy winner as she stood above the marquee.

At one point, Keys waved to her loyal fans and blew a kiss at them.

Keys’ will perform at the nearly 90-year-old venue both Thursday nights and Fridays, before continuing its world tour in Toronto, Canada.

She will be performing throughout North America through the end of September with shows in places ranging from Sterling Heights, Michigan to Los Angeles, California.

Her performance atop Radio City Music Hall comes ahead of the release of the deluxe edition of her 2021 album KEYS.

The edition, titled KEYS II, will contain a number of new songs. The album’s original form reached number eight on the R&B charts earlier this year.

Keys’ song A Beautiful Noise, released in 2020, was nominated for Song Of The Year at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in April 2022.