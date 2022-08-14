Alicia Keys Hosts Rockefeller Center Cosmic Skating Event After Concert at NHY

Alicia Keys ruled the roller-skating rink Friday night when she hosted a cosmic skating event at Rockefeller Center after a second night at Radio City Music Hall.

The 41-year-old singer-songwriter bares some skin in a tiny white crop top while skating with her husband Swizz Beatz and their 11-year-old son Egypt, along with the rest of her concert crew.

Large gold necklaces dangled from Keys’ neck as she walked across the hardwood floor on a pair of blue skates with red laces.

Hostess: Alicia Keys ruled the roller-skating rink Friday night when she hosted a cosmic skating event at Rockefeller Center after a second night at Radio City Music Hall

She added pale high-waisted jeans to the relaxed ensemble with large holes at the knees.

The mother-son duo held Egypt’s hand and, as a unit, made several loops around the ice rink.

Before revealing her tight tank top, the My Boo singer wore a custom letterman jacket around her tour.

A huge keyboard stretched across the front of the jacket, along with the image of a large eye, along with yellow and gray spots. It had “Keys” written on the front.

Stylish: The 41-year-old singer-songwriter bares some skin in a tiny white crop top. Along with her concert crew, Keys was accompanied by her 11-year-old son Egypt, who she shares with her husband Swizz Beatz.

Bling: Large gold chains dangled from Keys’ neck as she walked across the hardwood floor in a pair of blue skates with red laces

Custom Creation: Before revealing her figure-hugging tank top, the My Boo singer wore a custom letterman jacket around her tour

Details: A huge keyboard stretched across the front of the jacket, along with the image of a large eye, along with yellow and gray spots

Out of the way: Alicia’s hair was tied back in a long ponytail and braids framed the sides of her face. For some extra flair she wore thick glasses at the fun event

Alicia’s hair was tied up in a long ponytail and braids framed the sides of her face. For some extra flair, she wore thick glasses at the fun event.

The rink was bathed in bright red light for part of their time at the rink, and Keys danced the night away with her friends.

The New York native’s rollercoaster adventure came after her second show at Radio City Music Hall on Friday night. Keys promoted her shows at the sacred location earlier this week by capturing herself on video atop the concert space’s tent.

Bright red: the rink was bathed in bright red light for part of their time on the rink

Making moves: Keys danced all night with her friends

More Shows: Keys is in the midst of a North American tour that will take her across the United States and even Canada

Promotion: Keys promoted her shows at the sacred venue earlier in the week by videotaping herself atop the concert space marquee

The Girl on Fire singer showed off her cleavage and toned stomach in a skimpy beaded bra top as she wielded a selfie stick.

She styled the one-of-a-kind garment with lightly washed high-waisted jeans with paint splatters on the thighs.

Keys wore her braided hair in a low ponytail with several braided strands left out to frame her face.

As far as accessories go, the hitmaker rocked a pair of large gold earrings and a matching chain necklace.

Bare skin: The Girl on Fire singer showed off her cleavage and toned stomach in a skimpy beaded bra top as she wielded a selfie stick

Pink skin: Her complexion took on a striking glow as she beamed at the fans gathered in front of the iconic venue

Her complexion took on a striking glow as she beamed at the fans who gathered in front of the iconic venue.

With her cell phone secured to a portable tripod, Keys took several sultry poses before taking a moment to capture a video of herself on the building.

A number of onlookers took to the street in front of the 15-time Grammy winner as she stood above the marquee.

At one point, Keys waved to her loyal fans and blew a kiss at them.

Keys’ performed at the nearly 90-year-old venue both Thursday nights and Fridays before continuing her world tour in Toronto, Canada.