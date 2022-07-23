Alicia Keys enjoys Italian vacation with husband Swizz Beatz and their kids

Alicia Keys and husband Swizz Beatz enjoyed la bella vita in Venice.

The Grammy winner, 41, and the rapper, 43, visit the old Italian town with their children.

The Fallin singer wrote “From Venice with Love” on Instagram as she posted a series of videos and photos from their trip.

The first video shows Alicia and the Holiday performer enjoying a canal cruise with the song That’s Amore in the background.

At one point, the Girl on Fire crooner leaned in for a romantic kiss with her husband of 11 years.

The R&B great also shared photos from the family’s trip to the Fondazione Giorgio Cini, where they were able to capture the Kehinde Wiley: An Archeology of Silence exhibit, writing, “This @kehindewiley “An Archeology of Silence” Exhibit is (stunningly emojis. )

Family: Swizz Beatz’s older children, Prince 21, Kasseem Jr, 15, and Nicole, 13, are with their father, stepmother and younger siblings for the family vacation

The It’s Me rapper looked smart in a white crew neck t-shirt and brown slacks with sneakers, while the Good Job singer was comfortable yet stylish in a tropical print strappy sundress and her hair in a long braid. formed.

The exhibition is designed to “shed light on the atrocities of the American and global colonial past in the language of the fallen hero.”

“The new portraits show young black men and women in vulnerable positions who tell a story of survival and resilience, revealing the beauty that can come from the horrific.”

The group, made up of two older children of Swizz Beatz, Kasseem Jr., 15, and daughter Nicole, 13, as well as sons Egypt Daoud, 11, and Genesis, seven, whom he shares with Alicia, posed in their own interpretation of a large piece with a man lying on the floor in jeans and a hoodie with a surreal background.

The rapper’s eldest son, Prince, 21, is also enjoying the trip and appeared as a photographer for a day.

The hungry group ventured to a restaurant where they enjoy a refreshing watermelon. The adults also enjoyed a glass of wine with their fruit.

The long day of adventures came to an end with the very weary vacationers sitting in a water taxi as they returned to their hotel.

End of a long day: The happy family marked the end of a long day on a water taxi ride back to their hotel