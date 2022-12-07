Alicia Keys drops by Today Show to spread holiday cheer and promote her Christmas album Santa Baby

Alicia Keys tried out multiple different ensembles while on her way to a lengthy Today Show performance in Manhattan on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old singer-songwriter, who recently spoke about the dangers of recreating her monster hit Empire State Of Mind, was featured in multiple segments of the broadcast performing multiple selections from her recent Christmas album Santa Baby.

She stuck to Christmas colors for a relaxed interview with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager later in the show.

Holiday visit: Alicia Keys, 41, showed off her striking holiday style during a lengthy appearance on The Today Show in New York City on Tuesday

Alicia looked sleek in a scarlet jumpsuit that emphasized her curvaceous figure.

The long-sleeved outfit had holes for her thumbs and she wore it with the zipper pulled down slightly.

Contrasting her playful outfit with a pair of beige suede boots, she kept her raven black locks pinned up in a tight bun, framing her dangling gold earrings.

The outfit was well chosen to match the similar red color scheme on her Santa Baby album, which was released in early November.

She was wearing red leather gloves on the cover, which resembled a red leather outfit with thick straps visible in the close-up.

Fit: Alicia looked sleek in a scarlet jumpsuit that emphasized her curvaceous figure

Covered up: The long-sleeved outfit had holes for her thumbs and she wore it with the zipper pulled down slightly

On point: She contrasted her playful outfit with a pair of beige suede boots, and kept her raven black locks pulled back in a tight bun, which framed her dangling gold earrings

New music: The outfit was well chosen to match the similar red color scheme on her Santa Baby album, which was released in early November

Complementary: She wore red leather gloves on the cover, which resembled a red leather outfit with chunky straps visible in the close-up image

The singer was more casual when she was later spotted outside the studio.

She kept warm with a black mock turtleneck and added some sparkle with a chunky gold chain around her throat.

The Falling singer paired her sweater with a pair of tight black jeans tucked into thigh-high burgundy boots.

She added a long burgundy coat and layered a second, thicker purple down jacket on top.

The hitmaker also rocked a pair of chunky black sunglasses as she exited the building.

Calm: The singer was more casual when she was later spotted outside the studio. She kept warm with a black mock turtleneck and added some sparkle with a chunky gold chain around her throat

Back in black: The Falling singer paired her jumper with tight black jeans, tucked into thigh-high burgundy boots

Layering: She added a long burgundy coat and layered a second, thicker purple down jacket on top

During her interview, Alicia talked about her Christmas traditions.

She and her husband, hip-hop producer Swizz Beatz, set aside time for the whole family — including sons Egypt, 12, and Genesis, seven — to share handmade gifts.

Sharing gifts encouraged their children to go the extra mile to make something special for their family members, rather than just engaging in simple consumerism.

She also said that Swizz was a “great gift giver,” though she said she would never tell Hoda and Jenna what gifts he gave her to keep the secret between them.

The singer showed off some more beautiful winter style when she performed in the studio by wearing a striking white double-breasted overcoat, which contrasted with her red jumpsuit which was bulging out.

Sweet: She spoke on the show about how her family hand makes each other gifts for Christmas as a form of bonding