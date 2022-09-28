Alice, world’s first all-electric passenger plane, takes to the skies for FIRST time in Washington

The world’s first all-electric airliner took to the skies for the first time to reach an altitude of 3,500 feet during an 8-minute flight in Washington.

After years of development by Eviation Aircraft, the first flight of the zero-emission plane, powered by two 640-kilowatt electric motors, went off without a hitch as it lifted off at 7:10 a.m. Tuesday from Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington.

Alice is targeted at commuter and cargo markets and will typically fly from 150 to 250 miles. For context, a standard flight from New York City to Washington, DC is about 206 miles by air.

During the first flight, the engines sounded much quieter, more like electric lawn mowers, and the plane itself made a noise that was more like a hum than the typical roar of a gas-powered jet.

Alice will be available in three different configurations: a nine-passenger commuter, a six-passenger executive cabin and an eCargo version. All configurations will support two crew members, and the executive cabin and eCargo versions are identical to the Commuter – apart from the interior.

Arlington, Washington-based Eviation has already struck a deal with DHL Express for 12 Alice eCargo aircraft; in addition, two regional airlines, Massachusetts-based Cape Air and Florida-based Global Crossing Airlines, have placed orders for 75 and 50 Alice aircraft, respectively.

"Today we are embarking on the next era of aviation – we have successfully electrified the skies with Alice's unforgettable first flight," Eviation president and CEO Gregory Davis said in a statement.

"This groundbreaking milestone will drive innovation in sustainable air travel and shape both passenger and cargo travel in the future," said Eviation President and CEO Gregory Davis.

‘People now know what affordable, clean and sustainable aviation looks and sounds like for the first time in a fixed-wing, all-electric aircraft.

“This groundbreaking milestone will lead to innovation in sustainable air travel and shape both passenger and cargo travel in the future.”

The name Alice comes from the Lewis Carroll novel Alice in Wonderland. When the company was just starting in 2016, one of its co-founders, Omer Bar-Yohay, worked while Jefferson Airplane’s song White Rabbit played in the background. He started calling the project Alice, and the name just stuck.

The plane was first unveiled more than three years ago at the Paris Air Show. The company has put its prototype through a year of assembly and ground testing – and the work seems to have borne fruit.

“It was wonderful,” test pilot Steve Crane said, according to GeekWire. ‘It worked out as we expected. Very responsive, very quick to the throttle and it came in for a wonderful landing. I couldn’t be happier.’

Crane explained that the relatively short flight was intended to be the first in a series of ‘baby steps’ for the test program. “Today was just about the first envelope,” he told reporters. “For future tests, we will expand this envelope.”

If things continue as planned, Eviation hopes to win certification from the Federal Aviation Administration and hit the market in 2027.

The company has also had to pivot and adjust as the technology that powers all types of electric vehicles has evolved over the years.

‘What we’ve learned is a lot, and one of the main things that drives the development of our program is advances in battery technology, right?’ Davis told GeekWire.

‘So we are, I would say, completely honest with ourselves about what we want to be able to achieve. … It will all be based on getting the batteries to converge to the development cycle of the aircraft.’

The technology publication reports that Eviation had put a $4 million price tag on the plane three years ago, but that Davis declined to specify a price this week.