Alice Springs’ Harry Lambley, son of NT politician Robyn Lambley, dies in motorbike crash in Greece

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A heartbroken politician has paid tribute after losing her young son in a motorcycle accident while on holiday with friends in Greece.

Harry ‘Digger’ Lambley, 23, was traveling around the Greek islands on a trip with his friends from Alice Springs when the accident happened on Wednesday.

His mother, who is the independent member of Araluen, Robyn Lambley, remembered him as someone who “brought fun and joy into the world.”

Another man from Alice Springs is known to have been injured in the crash.

Harry ‘Digger’ Lambley (pictured), 23, was on holiday with friends from Alice Springs when the accident happened on Wednesday

Independent Araluen member Robyn Lambley (pictured) says her son will be remembered as someone who ‘brought fun and joy into the world’

Ms Lambley, the independent member of Araluen, learned of the tragedy Wednesday afternoon and said: NT News“Harry Digger Lambley brought joy and joy to the world.”

Born and raised, Harry lived and loved in his short 23 years. He will be sadly missed by his family and many friends,” said Ms Lambley.

Senator Jacinta Price of the country’s Liberal Party also took to social media to express her condolences to the family.

“I extend my deepest condolences to Northern Territory MLA Robyn Lambley for the tragic loss of your son Harry,” she wrote.

“Our boys went through school together and I can’t imagine how much grief you and your family are going through.”

It is unclear whether Ms Lambley will take a break from her parliamentary position.

Earlier this week, she campaigned for the Country Liberal Party ahead of Fannie Bay’s upcoming two-election elections.