Alice Springs child abuse horror as man, 40, is charged with forcing four young kids to do oral sex

By Jacky

  • A man, 40, was arrested after allegedly coercing four young girls into sexual acts
  • He was refused bail after being charged with four counts of gross indecency
  • The crimes allegedly took place in Alice Springs last Wednesday night

By Jade Hobman for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 02:14, September 13, 2022 | Updated: 02:15, September 13, 2022

A 40-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly committing four acts of gross indecency with four young children.

The man is said to have forced the children – aged 4, 7, 7 and 9 – to have oral sex with him in Alice Springs last Wednesday night, the Australian reported.

The suspect was released on bail on Thursday after his arrest and will be remanded in custody until October 13

Northern Territory authorities said the man did not rape the children and is known to the children (pictured, a stock photo)

According to authorities, the man did not rape the children and is known to the children.

The suspected perpetrator was released on bail on Thursday after his arrest and is being remanded in custody until October 13.

