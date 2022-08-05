Alice Oseman is selling million pounds worth of books each month

Her intelligence was clear from the start – she flew to Rochester Grammar School, a selective secondary school, and her teachers thought she could go to Cambridge University.

Instead, Alice Oseman, whose mother Trudi works at the University of Kent and whose father Matthew is a high-level computer engineer, failed her Cambridge entrance exam… and became a publishing sensation.

She was just 17 when she signed her first two-book contract for the novel Solitaire.

What she wanted to read, she explained, was a book about a strong female character with a life-changing moment that didn’t involve a man. Since she couldn’t find this, she just wrote one herself.

Ten years later, 27 years old, she has recently moved into a flat in South London on her own, and Oseman’s books outsell JK Rowling, David Walliams, Sally Rooney or Lee Child.

She sells about £1 million worth of books a month in the UK alone.

The reason is the phenomenon of the Heartstopper graphic novels. They started in 2016 as crowdfunded, self-published graphic novels for teens about a shy 15-year-old boy who falls in love with a rugby player in his class at school.

After being adapted for TV by Netflix – the show started streaming in April – they have exploded as a global brand. They have already broken all records for graphic novel sales in the UK.

The show is a huge hit for Netflix in more than 50 countries, and the streaming giant has already pre-ordered series two and three.

Meanwhile, the demand for the books is huge. Nielsen figures show total UK print book sales for Oseman titles from January to June were £5.5 million.

This puts her ahead of David Walliams (£4.7 million), JK Rowling (£3.8 million), James Patterson (£2.9 million, Lee Child (£2.1 million) and Sally Rooney (£1 .3 million).

Hachette Publishers says the novels have been at the top of the charts since the spring, with all four volumes and the coloring book selling briskly. This week Heartstopper Volume 1 is number one. In October they will release a Heartstopper Yearbook.

Internationally, the picture is rosy. The Heartstopper books have sold over 4 million copies worldwide and are in the Top 10 in the UK, US and Latin America with rights sold in a total of 33 countries.

Perhaps ironically, given that critics rave about her ability to convincingly tell the story of a school crush and teenage friendships, she describes herself as “aromantic and asexual,” meaning she has no significant sexual or romantic feelings for others. .

Alice Oseman grew up in the suburb of Rochester, Kent. Mother Trudi worked at a nursery and later for the University of Kent. Father Matthew is a digital engineer leading a team at offices in nearby Dartford.

A straight A student, she had a passion for writing, spending hours in her bedroom typing stories on her laptop.

What drove her was a desire to blow up the “lazy” tropes of children’s literature and explain to adults what their teenage years were going through.

In an interview when she was 19, she said, “When teens have these feelings of loneliness and melancholy, they’re like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s just a teen thing.’ It’s not. That just undermines how they feel. The word fear implies that the emotions are not legitimate.’

She added that she wrote Solitaire to satisfy herself, telling The Times: “I really wanted to convey the mood of my peers. I had read many coming-of-age books; hadn’t found anything that represented the people around me: everyone is a little bored.

‘At the same time, I was very much influenced by social networks: the Internet was a place where people could express their deepest feelings, tell their darkest stories. It showed me a whole different side of my peers. That’s what (the heroine) Tori discovers, that everyone is equally melancholy inside.

“I really wanted a real female coming-of-age story. I hadn’t found many. I hadn’t really found anything at the time: they were books about a specific problem, like the girl with bulimia or something, or books about boys. It seemed to be one or the other.

“Now I know there are some. At that point I was like, ‘Oh, I’ll just write my own.’

She started writing Solitaire in the summer period of Year 12 and completed it during the summer break. After receiving her results — all stars and an A star — and accepting a place at Durham University, she sent the manuscript to agents.

The book, about the cynical teenager Tori Spring, was awarded. She quietly spent her years in Durham writing the sequel, Radio Silence, and has explained that she didn’t like the course at all and found it difficult to make friends.

She said, ‘I didn’t like the course, I didn’t like the social aspect of it – I didn’t find many people with whom I felt I could be really good friends.’ She kept her success as a novelist mostly to herself. “It always felt like a private thing I was doing and I didn’t like talking about it with other people.”

In another interview she said: ‘I did very well in school, so my teachers all wanted me to go to Oxbridge. All my life I had praised how academic I was, so I tried to get into Cambridge, but failed. I ended up in Durham studying English literature and hated it. Everything I was reading didn’t interest me, and I struggled to connect with anyone on a deep level.”

She continued to write after college and in 2016 decided to return to the story of Nick and Charlie, who were minor characters in her first novel Solitaire. She wanted to tell the “optimistic and joyful” story of their romance.

“I kept thinking about them and just knew I wanted to tell their story. I really just wanted to write it so I could read it, but in the end people of all ages enjoyed it,” she said. She aspired to draw a page a day — and shared them on free-to-read websites.

By the end of 2017, the book was ready and she raised £58,000 through crowdfunding for a self-published edition. She placed the first 2000 books with buyers herself.

In 2019, she sold the rights to See Saw movies which brought the project to Netflix. Oseman adapted the books and was closely involved in the process.

She wanted teens to play the screen teens. “There aren’t enough shows where teens are played by real teens,” she said.

Actor Kit Connor, who played the young Elton John in Rocketman, is rugby player Nick, while newcomer Joe Locke is Charlie. Charlie’s friend Elle is played by trans TikTok sensation Yasmin Finney in her TV debut – she has since been cast in Dr Who.

She said: ‘Nick and Charlie are such important characters, not just to me but to so many people, and I knew that if we didn’t find the right actors, the show just wouldn’t work. We saw SO many actors. We did an open audition for Charlie and so many talented people showed up, but not many that I saw and thought you could be Charlie. It was probably because I have such a clear idea of ​​who these characters are in my head, but in the end Kit and Joe just showed up – I have no idea how! It was very difficult and we didn’t have many options, to be honest. We’ve just been very lucky.’

In the books and TV series, Charlie and Nick encounter homophobia. Oseman said, “When I meet teenagers who have read my books, some of them seem to me that they now have such a better experience than being LGBT+ in school, but to others it sounds exactly the same. I like to think it’s gotten better overall, but it’s still not a blissful wonder everywhere.”

In the shows, Nick has to teach his peers and himself to be bisexual. Oseman, who identifies as queer, said: “That’s something bisexual and asexual people can relate to completely. Those are lesser known sexualities and you are more likely to be asked questions when you come out.’

Her novel Loveless, published in 2020, is about a girl who has never been in love with anyone, but is determined to fall in love during her freshman year at Durham University.

There were obvious autobiographical elements for Oseman, who also identifies as asexual and aromantic. She told The Guardian this year, ‘asexual and aromantic people barely have any representation in anything’ and hopes it will help people better understand a friend or relative.

In another interview, she said, “The story was really personal to me. It explores asexuality and aromanticism – that’s what I am. I am an asexual aromantic. It was kind of a coming-out journey, a deep dive into something that had influenced me all my life.

“Writing that story forced me to dig up some dark personal feelings, and that’s not really what you want to do every day at your desk.”

She added: “I think I use my books as therapy. Radio Silence has a demisexual character, with whom I really identified then – that was my first exploration of those feelings. And looking back on Solitaire, the main character Tori reads heavily as asexual.

“I didn’t mean to – I didn’t even know what asexuality was. As a creative person, writing is the way I explore things that touch me.’

She is believed to have now finished the eighth and final Hartstopper book and is now considering her next move.

She can distance herself from ‘YA’ or children’s literature. She said, “I’m drawn to writing about older characters now, because I’ve grown up. But I don’t know what that would be yet.’