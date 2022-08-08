Alice Evans risks violating her restraining order from estranged husband Ioan Gruffudd

Alice Evans has risked violating her restraining order from her estranged husband Ioan Gruffudd after posting again on social media to post about their divorce.

The mother of two, 54, claimed she was gas treated and called ‘fat’ and ‘terrible’ compared to ‘B’ – meaning Ioan’s new girlfriend Bianca Wallace.

This goes against the terms of the restraining order given to Ioan, which banned Alice from mentioning him on social media for three years.

The Welsh actor, 48, had hoped the new restrictions would put an end to the feud between the pair, whose acrimonious breakup in March 2021 and ensuing name-calling threatened to overshadow their respective careers.

But Alice took to her Instagram Monday morning to write, “I’m working out to calm myself because I’m GASLIT. Terrible GAS LIT.

‘With my children, with the places I usually go. Everything. I can’t leave the house without being photographed and told I’m fat and horrible when ‘B’ is so slim….

She signs off, “…I can’t deal much longer.”

Ioan had previously won a temporary restraining order against Alice, the mother of his two daughters Ella, 12, and Elsie, eight, in February, alleging he was inundated with messages and verbal threats from her.

But on Tuesday, a US judge confirmed stricter restrictions had been put in place, including a ruling that prevented Alice from leaking private text messages from their children.

A source said: ‘Ioan had no choice but to start his legal battle to get Alice.

She had become increasingly volatile and seemingly intent on destroying his career with her character assassination. He hopes this will end.’

Ioan attended LA court to witness the restraining order being granted, but Alice did not appear.

In new court documents, Ioan claimed that Alice continued to cause him trouble and that he wanted to add additional provisions to the existing restraining order.

He demanded that Alice not post on social media accounts, “including but not limited to Instagram and Twitter accounts, that are disparaging or intimidating.” [Ioan] or the other protected person.’

The other person is listed as Ioan’s new girlfriend, Bianca Wallace, whom he started dating shortly after their breakup.

In addition, he requested that Alice not post his text messages or other communications to the children of the parties, or the children’s text messages or other communications to Ioan, on any social media account.

He also asked the judge to order Alice not to contact his employer and not to make disparaging statements about him to his employers.

Continuing in court documents, Ioan said since the restraining order was in place, Alice “has used her social media accounts to harass, threaten and disrupt the peace of both me and my friend, Bianca Wallace.”

Last month, Alice, actress of The Vampire Diaries, shared a screenshot that appeared to be between Ioan and one of his daughters, who is believed to be asking him to sign paperwork so she can stay at her school – amid allegations that he stopped paying her school fees.

Alice told her 86,000 Instagram followers, “You see – I have no money.

“I gave up on my career because I wanted the love of my life to have a great career and because of that, he’s gone most of the time.

“And I bit my teeth and I got through. I missed working ‘oh how I missed my job’ but I didn’t want to pass a day without seeing my two amazing girls. So their was an advantage.’

She mentioned Ioan’s alleged spending habits and continued, “He’s STILL trying to ruin my name, filling out petition after petition…and dare to say I’m the ‘bad parent’?”

(Watch his Guardian interview from 2020. Ask my kids. Like everyone who knows us. Being called a “bad parent” when I gave up everything for them and don’t sleep at night in case I’m worried about how to feed them , check their health, take them to the dentist…. [sic].

Those of you who might be thinking ‘well why does she keep posting on Instagram when his lawyers take her down for that?’ But think about it.

“He spends money that should have gone to the girls’ education, sports and college, to use a lawyer to shut me up.

“I don’t have this money and I don’t believe in the corruption of the TRO to silence anyone when they try to say their piece,” she wrote. ‘HE can say it. HE may lie I’m a bad parent (you couldn’t be further from the truth.)

‘Except for me? I am threatened with fines, with jail time if I tell MY TRUTH about what is really happening. And I only have social media because I can’t afford a lawyer. Isn’t that a microcosm of rich and poor America? I will probably go to court to post this. (Another example of the way he treats his children).’

Alice added: ‘He deserves to be commended for doing the right thing. To go through the courts. He may well take my kids from me (good luck with that guy).’

Last June, Alice claimed she was “completely out of money for food and bills” as she shared a video of daughter Elsie.

She wrote: ‘I was trying to keep everything together while she was threatened, out of money for food and bills at all and just found out someone was trying to break into our front door last night!

“But it’s all worth it for this (and for those who don’t want to be photographed.”

Ioan and Alice met in 2000 on the set of 102 Dalmatians and got married seven years later.

The Welsh actor filed for divorce in March 2021, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

The document, filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court on March 1, revealed that the former couple broke up on New Year’s Day — a month before they made their relationship status public.

Ioan officially took to Instagram with his new girlfriend Bianca last October with a post that read, “Thank you for making me laugh again.”

Alice reacted furiously, ranting: ‘So it turns out that after two years my husband told me I’m a bad person and I’m not aroused and he doesn’t want to have sex with me anymore. . . has been in a relationship behind my back for three years now.’