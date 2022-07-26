Alice Evans launches another blistering attack on ‘lying’ estranged husband Ioan Gruffudd

Alice Evans has launched another attack on her estranged husband Ioan Gruffudd, claiming she must “speak her truth” on social media because she “don’t have the money” to pay a lawyer.

Fantastic Four actor Gruffudd, 48, filed for joint custody of his two daughters Elsie, eight, and Ella, 12, earlier this month after his estranged wife, Evans, 53, filed for custody during a bitter divorce.

In Instagram posts on Tuesday, Evans accused Gruffudd of using money that should have been spent on the welfare of their daughters in his lawsuit and insisted he wasn’t telling the truth by calling her a “bad parent” in legal files.

Evans, who previously claimed her ex stopped paying their daughter’s private school fees, then shared a text exchange she said was between Gruffudd and one of his daughters.

In a lengthy Instagram diatribe, Evans began, “See – I ain’t got no money. I gave up on my career because I wanted the love of my life to have a great career and be gone most of the time because of it. And I bit my teeth and I got through.

‘I missed working oh hell I missed working, but I didn’t want to pass a day without seeing my two amazing girls. So their was an advantage. [sic]’

The 102 Dalmatians star went on to claim that her ex was trying to “ruin” her name, saying, “Ask my kids. Like everyone who knows us. Being called a ‘bad parent’ when I gave up everything for them and don’t sleep at night in case I’m worried about feeding them, checking their health, taking them to the dentist…”

She continued: “Those of you might be thinking ‘well why does she keep posting on Instagram when his lawyers are going to take her down for that?

“But think about it. He spends money that should have gone to the girls’ education, sports and college, to hire a lawyer to shut me up.”

Evans added that she was “locked up” by the restraining order Gruffudd has been given against her.

She continued, “HE can say it. HE Lies So That I’m The Bad Parent (You couldn’t be further from the truth.)

‘Except for me? I am threatened with fines, with jail time if I tell MY TRUTH about what is really happening. And I only have social media because I can’t afford a lawyer.

‘Isn’t that a microcosm of rich and poor America? I will probably go to court to post this. (another example of the way he treats his kids)

“He should be commended for doing the right thing. To go through the courts. He may well take my kids from me (good luck with that guy)

“I haven’t done anything wrong anyway and I will keep fighting. [sic]’

In a follow-up post, Evans shared a photo of court records that appeared to be related to her social media activities.

The context of the request was not clear, only Alice’s name and the words ‘Instagram’ and ‘Twitter’ were visible.

Evans captioned the images: ‘Insane. Check out his OWN Instagram account.

“It’s a photo of him and Bianca with the caption ‘FINALLY someone who makes me laugh’.”

Alice’s statement was incorrect, however, as the photo in question – posted last October when Ioan went public with his actress girlfriend Bianca Wallace – was actually captioned: ‘Thank you for making me laugh again. ‘

Despite her inaccuracy, Evans continued: “You admit, Mr. Gruffudd, that your children have access to Instagram.

“You swore in their lives when you left us that there was no other woman.

“But then it turned out that (someone from Harrow you suddenly met in June ha ha ha) YOU CHOSE TO TELL YOUR CHILDREN THROUGH INSTAGRAM?

“You broke their hearts.”

Evans has previously accused her ex and Wallace of conducting a three-year affair – there is no evidence to suggest Gruffudd was unfaithful.

MailOnline has reached out to Gruffudd’s representatives for comment.

Gruffudd filed a joint custody petition in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, July 8, seeking custody and access rights to see his children.

The actor claimed on file that Evans had deliberately tried to cut communication between himself and the children.

He also requested that the girls attend personal therapy and reunion therapy via Zoom with him pending court mediation on custody.

Last month, Evans claimed to be “completely out of money for food and bills,” but stated she was focused on “being the best mom I can be.”

In an Instagram post featuring one of her daughters in the photo, she wrote a scathing comment about her lack of money as the lawsuit between her and her estranged husband continues.

She claimed that she would not receive financial support from Ioan and that she would struggle to pay her legal fees and that she would not be able to “feed or clothe” their daughters.

“I was trying to keep everything together while being threatened, ran out of money for food and bills, and just found out someone was trying to break into our front door last night,” she said.

‘But this is all worth it! (And the one who currently doesn’t want to be photographed.)

‘What. Above all, I will be the best mother I can be. Forever. They will never lose me. Thank you everyone for so much love and support! Just a difficult moment!’

New Love: Gruffudd filed for divorce from Evans in March 2021, citing irreconcilable differences. He now lives with Bianca Wallace, 30, in Los Angeles (pictured in June)

Evans claimed in June that Gruffudd had succeeded in extending his restraining order against her, but she denied any allegations of abuse and insisted that he was “pursuing Johnny Depp-esque fame.”

It has since been revealed that Gruffudd was seeking a continuation of a restraining order against Evans.

Gruffudd filed for a temporary restraining order against Evans in February 2022, offering 113 pages of abusive text messages, emails and social media posts from Alice.

In an effort to bring the matter to a close, Gruffudd engaged Brad Pitt’s divorce attorney, Anne Kiley, who is believed to have requested the warrant – for which Evans will not contact or harass him or his girlfriend. – for at least another year.

Gruffudd filed for divorce from Evans in March 2021, with irreconcilable differences being the reason for their split. He now lives with girlfriend Bianca Wallace, 30, in Los Angeles.

The pair became official on Instagram in October after he posted a photo of them along with the words, “Thank you for making me smile again.”

Evans and Gruffudd met on the set of 102 Dalmatians in 2000, when the actress was dating Pablo Picasso’s grandson Olivier.

The former couple became engaged six years later after giving him an ultimatum about their relationship, and they married in September 2007 in an intimate ceremony in Mexico.

Gruffudd has not publicly raised the couple’s divorce.